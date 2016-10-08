Feiler, Shabazz promoted; Golson, Harris to IR

The Steelers also promoted offensive lineman Matt Feiler and cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz to the team's active roster.

Feiler and Shabazz have each spent the entire 2016 season on the Steelers' practice squad.

Feiler originally was signed by the Steelers to the team's practice squad in Sept. 7, 2015 after being released by the Houston Texans two days earlier. Following a collegiate career at Bloomsburg University, Feiler was signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent in May 2014. He spent the entire 2014 season on Houston's practice squad.