Feiler, Shabazz promoted; Golson, Harris to IR

Oct 08, 2016 at 08:58 AM

The Steelers placed cornerback Senquez Golson and offensive tackle Ryan Harris on the team's Reserve/Injured List, it was announced today.

The Steelers also promoted offensive lineman Matt Feiler and cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz to the team's active roster.

Feiler and Shabazz have each spent the entire 2016 season on the Steelers' practice squad.

Feiler originally was signed by the Steelers to the team's practice squad in Sept. 7, 2015 after being released by the Houston Texans two days earlier. Following a collegiate career at Bloomsburg University, Feiler was signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent in May 2014. He spent the entire 2014 season on Houston's practice squad.

Shabazz was signed by the Steelers to a Reserve/Future contract on Feb. 4, 2016. He originally was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in May 2015. He played collegiately at West Chester University.

Advertising