Fear was never a choice for Conner

Conner has admitted that he was scared when he got the diagnosis. Honestly, who wouldn't be? But he held true to his mantra, inspiring people all over the world, from kids to senior citizens. The inspiration he provided others was a driving force in what inspired him to write his book.

"It was the constant message of how people refer to me as their motivation, their inspiration," said Conner. "It's funny. Everybody who comes up to me says I should write a book. Last year the opportunity presented itself to be possible and I said, 'Let's do it.' I wanted to make it a timeless piece and just have people know adversity happens in life and there is always a way to overcome it and be better because of it. Now that we have it on paper I hope people can go back, read it, and apply it to their life if need be.

"I want them to understanding there will be hard times in life but there are ways to get through it. I think the book touches survivors around the world, people of faith around the world, football players around the world. It hits on a lot of points that I hope it resonates with a lot of people."

Writing the book forced Conner to relive some of the tougher times he experienced, things that with the passage of time have gotten easier, but still are a part of him.