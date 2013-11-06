Fans Encouraged to Enter Heinz Field Early for Sunday's Game

Nov 06, 2013 at 06:00 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced this week's prizes and giveaways for their game day promotion, 1st-IN-GOAL, which is sponsored by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The promotion, in its third year, continues to reward more fans with prizes who enter Heinz Field early on game days. All 25,000 scratch cards will reveal a prize.

The 1st-IN-GOAL promotion, which began at the beginning of the 2011 regular season, will continue throughout the 2013 season. Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. and gates will open at 11 a.m.


Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a chance to win many great prizes, including the opportunity to be on the field during pre-game warm-ups and to participate in the pre-game Terrible Towel Twirl, just prior to kickoff.

The first 25,000 fans who enter the stadium will be given scratch-off cards, which will be distributed at all gates, as well as suite and club entrances. The following is a list of this week's prizes and partners:

  • Steelers gift cards (Steelers Sideline stores)
  • Pre-game field passes for participation in the Terrible Towel Twirl
  • Free in-stadium fountain drink (Pepsi)
  • Free in-stadium pizza (Augustine's)
  • Free in-stadium Super Hot Dog (Silverstar Meats)
  • Concert Tickets (Stage AE)
  • Big Mac (McDonald's)
  • Medium Premium Roast Coffee (McDonald's)
  • Medium French fries (McDonald's)
  • Free Appetizer (Andora)
  • Replica jersey (Nike)
  • PG Store offer
  • Official 9Forty League Cap (New Era)
  • Free Sabra product
  • Overnight stays (Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Spa)
  • Pepsi fountain drink (GetGo)
  • Free haircut (Sport Clips)
  • Admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame
  • Free Helluva Good Dip product
  • Free Dole Squishems product
