Faneca is headed to the Hall of Fame

"As a left guard one of the staple running plays we had with him was pulling right and he paved the way for a lot of the runs Jerome Bettis had, especially late in games," said Bill Cowher, his former coach who will be inducted as a part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 in August. "We knew if we ran left, we ran behind him. If we ran right, we pulled him. We always found a way to make sure he was at the point of attack when we ran a running play.

"He was an integral part of the run game. The guard position, he almost redefined it. He was a guy who could block at the point of attack, but also block in space. We all remember the big run Willie Parker had in Super Bowl XL. It was really Alan at that point of attack. That was what we were able to do with a guy like him. He was a staple. He was a constant. He set the tone. He was a quiet leader on our football team. Without a doubt he was the heart and soul of the offensive line."

Bettis credits Faneca with much of the success he had with the Steelers, knowing it was his blocking that made a difference.

"Alan was critical to my career because whenever we went into a situation where we had an offensive lineman move Alan was always the guy to trap," said Bettis. "He would run the counters or the powers or the traps. He had such versatility as a guard that we could move him. With his athleticism and agility, we were able to move in and create the holes on the opposite side of the line.