Fan reminders for Sunday's home opener

Sep 16, 2016 at 06:15 AM

PITTSBURGH – The Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on Sunday, September 18, in their regular-season home opener. The game will be televised on CBS (locally, KDKA-TV, channel 2). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid anticipated heavy traffic and last minute crowds at the gate, and to enjoy in-stadium pregame activities. All gates will open at 11 a.m.

BAG POLICY
All NFL teams implemented a new safety policy at stadiums in 2013, and it remains in effect this season. The policy affects the type and size of bags that are permitted into the stadium, not the items that fans normally need to bring to a game.

Heinz Field encourages fans to not bring in any type of bags. However, the following style and size bag, package or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium are permitted:

  • Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12." (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through steelers.com, at all Steelers Sideline Stores and at nflshop.com).
  • Visit heinzfield.com or more information and details.

ACCESS, SECURITY AND STADIUM POLICIES
The Steelers and Heinz Field management are advising fans attending Sunday's game about some access and security matters, including the following stadium policies:

  • Walk-through metal detectors will be in place at every Heinz Field entry point this year.
  • Signs and apparel with foul language or inappropriate messages are prohibited at Heinz Field. Fans with signage or apparel bearing foul language will not be allowed into Heinz Field or will be subject to expulsion from the stadium.
  • Media must present identification and check-in prior to being admitted to the stadium.
  • Media planning on exiting and re-entering the stadium at any point on game day must have their credential "scanned-out" before exiting in order for it to be valid for re-entry.

Heinz Field management recommends that all fans lock their vehicles and keep personal belongings out of sight before entering the stadium. Fans are advised to not leave valuables in their vehicles during games.

COUNTERFEIT TICKETS
The Steelers and Heinz Field management are warning fans to watch out for counterfeit tickets when attempting to make a purchase from scalpers. Fans looking to purchase tickets are encouraged to visit  NFL Ticket Exchange to buy-and-sell verified tickets from other fans or visit Steelers Ticket Exchange to buy-and-sell verified tickets from other Steelers fans. Fans are advised not to purchase paper tickets printed through the TicketExchange service from scalpers because of the possibility of counterfeiting.

