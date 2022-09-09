Easier said than done

"When people are able to run the ball on you it demoralizes you as a defense, they're able to impose their will on you," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin emphasized. "There's a lot of things that go on when people run the ball on you.

"It's important that we stand up to that, we knock that run down, we get them into second-and-long, third-and-longs, and get some negative plays and then let our pass rush work. Stoping that run game is a big component of a successful defense."

The Steelers have been emphasizing becoming more proficient in that area since last season ended.

Changes have included an alteration of the defensive staff and the addition of potential run-stuffing components in the front seven, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and inside linebacker Myles Jack among them.