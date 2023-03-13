Early negotiating period is underway

Mar 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. (ET), but teams can get an early jump on it.

Beginning today, March 13, at 12 noon (ET), teams are able to begin contacting the agents of players slated to become unrestricted free agents and enter into contract negotiations during the period that ends at the start of free agency.

There are some rules that come with it, though. No contracts can be executed with a new club until the start of free agency on Wednesday, March 15, at 4 p.m.

In addition, players set to become unrestricted free agents are not permitted to visit a team, other than the one they are currently with, at their facility or meet anywhere.

The Steelers have 18 players who are set to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, if they are not signed ahead of the official start of the new league year.

Restricted free agents (4):
J.C. Hassenauer
Jeremy McNichols
James Pierre
Steven Sims

Unrestricted free agents (18):
Marcus Allen
Tyson Alualu
Miles Boykin
Devin Bush
Jesse Davis
Terrell Edmunds
Zach Gentry
Karl Joseph
Damontae Kazee
Larry Ogunjobi
Malik Reed
Mason Rudolph
Trent Scott
Benny Snell
Robert Spillane
Cameron Sutton
Derek Watt
Chris Wormley

