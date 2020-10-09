Eagles are talking about T.J., Bud and fans

Coach Doug Pederson on the Steelers defensive front: "This is a really good veteran defensive front. To me it's probably the best one we have seen to date. It's going to be a really good challenge for our guys."

Carson Wentz on T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree: "Both T.J. and Bud, high motor guys. Not just high motor guys, but very talented. They make life difficult on opposing quarterbacks. They do a great job in the running game. They just make it hard. They have a good defense. They fly around. They do things well. You can tell they are coached well. Those two defensive ends, outside linebackers, they make things tough. Those are two guys you have to be aware of."

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on the Steelers offense:

"They challenge the whole field with the run game, with the pass game. You have obviously an experienced quarterback that is not afraid to throw balls into tight coverage. Trusts his receivers. You see that a lot. Got a lot of different playmakers at those wide receivers. They have got an experienced offensive line. There's a lot of things, but it's one of those teams that I think if you devote too many resources to take in any one player or one aspect of their offense away, they certainly have the capability to make you pay in other ways. So. it's going to take a good, solid team outing to play well on Sunday."