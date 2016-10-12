Eager for the opportunity

"It felt good," Hargrave said of playing a season-high 32 defensive snaps against the Jets. "I've been preparing for this moment. Every time something like that happens, everybody else has to step up. I was ready for the call.

"Any time you can get more snaps you're going to really like it. I'm just out here trying to get highly conditioned and detailing my work. Every time I get my reps I try to go out there and do the best I can. I think it's carrying over to the games."

OH BROTHER: Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey said he talks to his brother, Dolphins C Mike Pouncey, every day.

That hasn't changed as the Steelers get ready to visit the Dolphins.

"Me and my brother have a great relationship, we're best friends," Maurkice Pouncey said. "I haven't given him any insight. He has to go watch film."

The same can be said of Steelers defensive lineman hoping to learn all they can about Mike Pouncey; Maurkice isn't giving anything up along those lines, either.

"Heck, no, they better go watch film," Maurkice Pouncey said.

The two are close enough and competitive enough that there will be more on the line than a game in the standings on Sunday.

"We're twins, there's competition with the Pro Bowls, everything we do," Maurkice Pouncey said. "Even the draft thing, he still won't let it go he got drafted higher (15th overall, 2011) than me (18th overall, 2010)."