Eager for the opportunity

READY, WILLING AND ABLE: Head coach Mike Tomlin expects rookie NT Javon Hargrave to build on what he accomplished last Sunday against the Jets, a performance Tomlin characterized as Hargrave's best with the Steelers.
Hargrave is ready to do more, as he was when DE Cam Heyward exited the Jets game with a hamstring injury that will prevent him from playing this Sunday at Miami.
The Steelers prepare for the Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
"It felt good," Hargrave said of playing a season-high 32 defensive snaps against the Jets. "I've been preparing for this moment. Every time something like that happens, everybody else has to step up. I was ready for the call.
"Any time you can get more snaps you're going to really like it. I'm just out here trying to get highly conditioned and detailing my work. Every time I get my reps I try to go out there and do the best I can. I think it's carrying over to the games."
OH BROTHER: Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey said he talks to his brother, Dolphins C Mike Pouncey, every day.
That hasn't changed as the Steelers get ready to visit the Dolphins.
"Me and my brother have a great relationship, we're best friends," Maurkice Pouncey said. "I haven't given him any insight. He has to go watch film."
The same can be said of Steelers defensive lineman hoping to learn all they can about Mike Pouncey; Maurkice isn't giving anything up along those lines, either.
"Heck, no, they better go watch film," Maurkice Pouncey said.
The two are close enough and competitive enough that there will be more on the line than a game in the standings on Sunday.
"We're twins, there's competition with the Pro Bowls, everything we do," Maurkice Pouncey said. "Even the draft thing, he still won't let it go he got drafted higher (15th overall, 2011) than me (18th overall, 2010)."
**
ELI'S COMIN':** WR Eli Rogers was among the full participants in practice for the first time since suffering a toe injury on Sept. 25 in Philadelphia.
"Did a little running around, caught a few passes, felt good to be out there," Rogers reported. "I feel good but we're going to take it day by day."
Rogers, while glad to be back, was able to avoid becoming frustrated in the days since the Philadelphia game "just by having a positive mind, knowing you're going to get back, just staying with it," he said. "I know I'm going to be back. I knew I was going to be back so I wasn't getting trapped in the moment. I just looked forward.
"You always want to get out there and make plays. You just have to take it day by day and be smart."
RYAN'S HOPE: LB Ryan Shazier didn't practice (knee) but he did some running in an attempt to work on his conditioning.
LB Vince Williams has 24 tackles and two sacks in Shazier's place over the last two games.
"It definitely takes the pressure off," Shazier said. "He's doing a great job. He's controlling the defense. He's doing everything we need him to do. I knew he was going to do a great job. It's allowing me to get back ready in the best shape I can."