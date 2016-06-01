Don't make the same mistake twice

Fast forward to a month later, as the second week of OTAs are in full swing, and it's a completely different feeling for Matakevich. His comfort level has soared, and while he isn't where he wants to be yet, he is light years away from his first days on the field.

"I am starting to pick it up," said Matakevich. "The coaches are helping me out. The vets are helping me out when I am out there, letting me know when I am wrong. That is the biggest thing right now, just making sure I am doing the right things and playing fast."

Matakevich knows the best way for him to learn is from his own mistakes. He is going to make them. Every rookie does; veterans as well. But the most important thing is to not make the same mistake twice.

"I am still making some mistakes, but that is part of learning," said Matakevich. "You just have to get out there, get in the meeting room, get them corrected and come back out here and don't make the same mistakes.

"With me I am one of those guys that if I make a mistake, I know it and I won't do it wrong again. There are a lot of things I have to learn. I am trying to get in here, do everything right and try to play fast."

Helping to keep the mistakes at a minimum are Matakevich's teammates, who understand what it was like to be a rookie and are all willing to help out.