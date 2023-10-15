Division at labor

Ravens (3-2) at Titans (2-3), 9:30 a.m. (London)

Dropped passes were a factor as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had his worst game of the season in last Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers.

Jackson completed a season-low 57.9 percent of his passes, had a season-low 6.2 passing yards per attempt and posted a season-worst 65.2 passer rating.

The numbers in those departments had been significantly better over the Ravens' first four games (74.3/7.6/104.2), but that hadn't translated into a more productive offense for Baltimore.

From 2018-22, the Ravens averaged 28.0 points per game, 384.5 total net yards per game and 184.8 rushing yards per game, and went three-and-out on just 25.9 percent of their possessions with Jackson as the starter at quarterback.

This season, they're down in all four categories (21.8 points, 335 yards, 146 rushing yards per game, and three-and-out 33.9 percent of the time).

Jackson is one of two players in the NFL with over 200 yards rushing (263) and 1,000 yards passing (1,030; Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts is the other) and he's completed a career-high 69.9 percent of his throws.