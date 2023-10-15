Division at labor

The Steelers might have the weekend off, but the rest of the AFC North Division is open for business.
That being the case, there will be plenty to keep an eye on when the footballs are kicked off on Sunday.
Following is a look at what the rest of the division will be up to (statistical analysis provided by NFL Research):
Ravens (3-2) at Titans (2-3), 9:30 a.m. (London)
Dropped passes were a factor as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had his worst game of the season in last Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers.
Jackson completed a season-low 57.9 percent of his passes, had a season-low 6.2 passing yards per attempt and posted a season-worst 65.2 passer rating.
The numbers in those departments had been significantly better over the Ravens' first four games (74.3/7.6/104.2), but that hadn't translated into a more productive offense for Baltimore.
From 2018-22, the Ravens averaged 28.0 points per game, 384.5 total net yards per game and 184.8 rushing yards per game, and went three-and-out on just 25.9 percent of their possessions with Jackson as the starter at quarterback.
This season, they're down in all four categories (21.8 points, 335 yards, 146 rushing yards per game, and three-and-out 33.9 percent of the time).
Jackson is one of two players in the NFL with over 200 yards rushing (263) and 1,000 yards passing (1,030; Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts is the other) and he's completed a career-high 69.9 percent of his throws.
But he also leads the NFL with four lost fumbles.
Seahawks (3-1) at Bengals (2-3), 1 p.m.
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught seven passes for 73 yards during a 27-3 loss to the Titans on Oct. 1.
His response to being kept out of the end zone for a fourth consecutive game and to Cincinnati dropping to 1-3 was, "I'm open. I'm always (expletive) open."
Quarterback Joe Burrow has apparently noticed.
Chase caught 15 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns in Cincinnati's 34-20 win last Sunday at Arizona.
His 19 targets tied Chase's career-high total, as did the 15 catches and three touchdown receptions.
Chase is averaging 13.5 receptions a game and 166.5 receiving yards a game and has scored three touchdowns in the Bengals' two wins this season.
In games Cincinnati has lost Chase is averaging 5.7 catches and 47.6 receiving yards and hasn't scored.
The disparity in win-loss splits for Chase date back to 2021 (6.9-5.2 catches per game, 102.5-63.5 receiving yards per game and 19-6 in receiving TDs).
49ers (5-0) at Browns (2-2) 1 p.m.
Cleveland is No. 1 in total defense, but San Francisco has scored at least 30 points in five consecutive games.
The 49ers have won 15 in a row overall in the regular season (ever since running back Christian McCaffrey was acquired and began starting) and have scored at least 30 points in eight games in a row.
McCaffrey has scored a touchdown from scrimmage in the last 14 regular-season games in succession.
San Francisco's margins of victory this season are 23 points (30-7 over the Steelers, Sept. 10), seven points (30-23 over the Rams, Sept. 17), 18 points (30-12 over the New York Football Giants, Sept. 21), 19 points (35-16 over Arizona, Oct. 1) and 32 points (42-10 over Dallas last Sunday).
The 49ers are the only team with a First-Team All-Pro at running back (McCaffrey), wide receiver (Deebo Samuel) and tight end (George Kittle) on its roster.
Quarterback Brock Purdy leads the NFL with a passer rating of 123.1 (the NFL record is Aaron Rodgers' 122.5 in 2011).
Who plays quarterback for the Browns might end up being the least of Cleveland's concerns.
