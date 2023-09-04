King ready to fit into role with the Steelers

When veteran defensive back Desmond King became a free agent following his release by the Houston Texans last week, he had an idea of where he wanted to land.

Having formed a relationship with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the draft process back in 2017 when King was coming out of Iowa, he wanted to join a coach such as Tomlin with his no-nonsense approach to the game.

Fortunately for King, things worked out and the Steelers were interested, as well, making it a perfect marriage.

"I'm excited to be here. It's like a dream come true," King said Monday following his first practice with the Steelers. "I always wanted to play for Mike and the city of Pittsburgh. It was always a good atmosphere to come here and play here. I know what it's about.

"It was just the kind of player I am. It was a perfect fit for me. (Tomlin) said I'm the kind of player that needs to be in this organization. I play fast. I tackle well. I'm physical. As long as I want to win, this was the place for me to be.

King wanted to wear black and gold. And not just because those were the colors he wore while at the University of Iowa. He had a connection with Tomlin from their meetings back in 2017 at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.

"Just what kind of coach he is, somebody who is going to keep it real," King said. "He's a coach that's going to tell you when you're right, tell you when you're wrong, uplift you. At the same time, he's going to tell you what you need to improve on. I just know what kind of coach he is and the feedback other people have given me, as well."