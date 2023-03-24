Dates are set for OTAs and minicamp

Mar 24, 2023 at 03:15 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The official start of football season is still months away, but the offseason program is almost ready to get rolling.

The NFL has divided the offseason into three phases, with it all kicking off for the Steelers on April 17 when players can report for voluntary workouts that are limited to strength and conditioning. It will culminate with the team's mandatory veteran minicamp, which will be held June 13-15.

The dates for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are officially set, beginning May 23 and running through June 8, with a total of 10 voluntary sessions.

The following is the full OTAs schedule:

Tuesday, May 23 – OTA #1
Wednesday, May 24 – OTA #2
Thursday, May 25 – OTA #3
Tuesday, May 30 – OTA #4
Wednesday, May 31 – OTA #5
Thursday, June 1 – OTA #6
Monday, June 5 – OTA #7
Tuesday, June 6 – OTA #8
Wednesday, June 7 – OTA #9
Thursday, June 8 – OTA #10

Steelers Mandatory Minicamp
Tuesday, June 13– Day 1
Wednesday, June 14 – Day 2
Thursday, June 15 – Day 3

Three offseason voluntary phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Teams are also permitted to have a mandatory minicamp during Phase Three.

