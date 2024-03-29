Dates are set for 2024 OTAs and minicamp

The official start of football season is still months away, but the offseason program is almost ready to kickoff.

The NFL has divided the offseason into three phases, with it all kicking off for the Steelers on April 15 when players are able to report for voluntary workouts that are limited to strength and conditioning. It will culminate with the team's mandatory veteran minicamp, which will be held June 11-13. All offseason programs are closed to the public.

The Steelers Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are officially set to begin on May 21 and run through June 6, with a total of 10 voluntary sessions.

The following is the full OTAs schedule:

Tuesday, May 21 – OTA #1

Wednesday, May 22 – OTA #2

Thursday, May 23 – OTA #3

Tuesday, May 28 – OTA #4

Wednesday, May 29 – OTA #5

Thursday, May 30 – OTA #6

Monday, June 3 – OTA #7

Tuesday, June 4 – OTA #8

Wednesday, June 5 – OTA #9

Thursday, June 6 – OTA #10

Steelers Mandatory Minicamp

Tuesday, June 11– Day 1

Wednesday, June 12 – Day 2

Thursday, June 13 – Day 3

More on the three offseason voluntary phases from the NFL:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during