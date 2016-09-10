Cousins right at home in Washington

CAPTAIN KIRK:** Kirk Cousins isn't yet an elite, top-tier, franchise QB, but he's the next best thing. Cousins completed an NFL-best 69.8 percent of his passes in 2015 while throwing for 4, 166 yards, with 29 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He can hurt a defense from the pocket or by rolling out to either side, he can make all the throws and he's becoming more accomplished at orchestrating comebacks.

Cousins had always exploited defensive breakdowns and mistakes. Last season, his fourth in the NFL and first as a full-time starter, Cousins began making fewer mistakes. He'll take the field against the Steelers having thrown 232 consecutive regular-season passes at home without an interception (278 including the postseason) since Sept. 13, 2015. Cousins has also authored streaks of 16 consecutive regular-season games and 17 in a row overall with at least one touchdown pass (the franchise record belongs to Hall-of-Famer Sonny Jurgensen at 23), and six straight regular-season games with a passer rating of 100.0 or better.

Perhaps the stat that best characterizes Cousins is this: His career touchdown-to-interception ratio in the red zone is 32:0.

You like that?

TIGHT END PRESENCE: TE Jordan Reed (6-foot-2, 246 pounds, 87-952-11 in 2015) is a matchup nightmare because he's too fast for linebackers and too physical for defensive backs. TE Vernon Davis (461 career receptions) and TE Niles Paul (a converted wide receiver with 36 career kickoff returns) are also threats in the passing game at the position (all three are under 250 pounds).

The Redskins will deploy three tight ends at a time in more than just goal-line or power formations (Paul lines up as a fullback). When Washington operates up with two tight ends, it's similar to most teams going with three wide receivers in terms of what the Redskins are capable of executing in the passing game.