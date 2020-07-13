Countdown to 2020: The Bengals

Last Meeting: QB Devlin Hodges did just enough in relief of Mason Rudolph and the defense came up with a coupe of critical turnovers in the fourth quarter in a 16-10 victory on Nov. 24, 2019 in Cincinnati. Hodges replaced Rudolph on the second series of the third quarter and connected with WR James Washington on a 79-yard, catch-and-run touchdown that gave the Steelers a 10-7 lead. A 13-10, fourth-quarter Steelers' advantage was preserved thanks to a forced fumble by LB Devin Bush and a recovery by FS Minkah Fitzpatrick at the Steelers' 6-yard line. The Bengals' final possession ended on a sack of QB Ryan Finley, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, all registered by OLB Bud Dupree. The Steelers had defeated the Bengals in the teams' first meeting, 27-3, on Sept. 30 at Heinz Field.