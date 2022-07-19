Transactions

Costin signed to one-year contract

Jul 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Doug Costin to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Costin spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he played in 13 games, starting two. He recorded 33 tackles, 13 of them solo stops, three tackles for a loss, two passes defensed, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery.

Costin had a quick impact on the Jaguars, making all nine starts his rookie season in 2020. He finished that year with 32 tackles, 12 of them solo stops, three tackles for a loss, two passes defensed, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery.

He was signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played college football at Miami (Ohio), where he played in 50 games in his four-year career. He finished with 178 tackles, 32.5 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks and 12 passes defensed.

