Staying strong, promoting unity

When Conner talks about pieces coming back, one of the main ones he is referring to is Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger missed the majority of the 2019 season, sidelined in Week 2 with an elbow injury. But recently he has been throwing again, with Conner one of his targets.

"Just having him back there. We know what he is," said Conner. "It's no secret. I know what type of person he is, his ethic and how he loves the game. For him to be back out there, we're excited for it. He looks good, strong, determined, motivated. We're excited. We're looking forward to it."

* * *

While football is one of Conner's focuses, it certainly isn't his only one right now. Like everyone in America, Conner is focused on what has happened since the death of George Floyd last week. He has seen the video. He has seen a country not just mourn his death but be outraged by how it happens. He feels the same way, but he is trying to harness his feelings into something more.

"I have been trying to use my platform about spreading awareness about hatred," said Conner. "There is more to it. We have been aware of it for quite some years now. I am trying to promote togetherness and unity. I am going to continue to promote togetherness and unity. What has been done, what is currently going on, is very wrong. For me, I am going to continue to promote togetherness and unity.

"We need change. It starts with hope. This younger generation coming up, it's on us. Young parents and stuff to teach their kids about unity and togetherness and how we are stronger together. I have been trying to use my platforms to spread that. I just try to touch on that."

Conner said he and his teammates have talked about what happened during their virtual meetings that are going on. And they are on the same page.

"I don't feel it's my place to talk for the whole organization," said Conner. "We know and feel what is going on. We are impacted by it. I can just speak for myself. I know a lot of the guys feel the same way. Change needs to be done. It needs to be done quick. We definitely talked about things. We're hopeful things will get better as well."

Conner said he understands there are many people who want to help with the movement that is going on now, but don't know how, don't know what to do. He said it can start with just reaching out to others and offering their support.