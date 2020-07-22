Coming together to help others

"They have such a need here," said Ashley Roethlisberger. "Convoy of Hope, and all of the partners who are working together, can go to these smaller communities and provide more meals. There has always been a need to reach out and help. There have always been people who are struggling and in need of food and especially during these times, people who have normally been okay have found themselves in difficult situations. It was a blessing that the people in Pittsburgh have focused on what the needs in the city are and how we can meet them. We're thankful for Convoy of Hope because that is their mission, to feed the hungry and clothe the naked. We're just happy to be able to partner with them to feed families in need, the people who wouldn't normally go to food banks or have those same connections can still go to these distributions and be fed through alternative ways. We are just happy to be able to help do that."