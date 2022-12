Who will stand out this year? Who will make a sudden impression? And what will we learn when the NFL Scouting Combine descends upon Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Feb. 23-March 1?

Over 300 players will take part in what is football's biggest job interview, participating in an array of activities, including on-field workouts, medical testing, interviews with teams, and media interviews.

This year the Combine is going primetime for the first time ever, with all of the drills on NFL Network from Feb. 27-March 1.

2020 NFL Scouting Combine television schedule:

• Thursday, February 27th (4-11 p.m. ET on NFL Network) - Tight Ends, Quarterback, Receivers

• Friday, February 28th (4-11 p.m. ET on NFL Network) - Special Teams, Offensive Line, Running Backs

• Saturday, February 29th (4-11 p.m. ET on NFL Network) - Defensive Line, Linebackers

• Sunday, March 1st (2-7 p.m. ET on NFL Network) - Defensive Backs

Steelers.com will bring your full coverage of the Combine with the schedule below:

Daily Coverage includes:

- Daily video reports from Indianapolis.

- Exclusive interviews and access to members of the Steelers organization from Indianapolis.

- Editorial content throughout the week.

-The only place you can catch Kevin Colbert's annual Combine press conference online in its entirety on Tuesday beginning at approximately 11 a.m. - subject to change.

Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) will broadcast from Radio Row with live programming:

- Coverage will include interviews with both local and national media.

- Live schedule Monday-Friday is 10 a.m.–4 p.m.