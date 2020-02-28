Combine focus: Player interviews

With the exception of the latter, a good agent has prepped his client and gives him a very good idea of what to expect during those 15 minutes. The agent should conduct mock interviews in a similar fashion as to a lawyer prepping a witness. Of course, it doesn't always go smoothly, but a player should feel comfortable and prepared when he sits down with each and every team. So how much real and true information is gathered that teams didn't already know in such a short amount of time?

There is value, but by no means does it compare to the medical knowledge learned at the Combine. When evaluating the person, what is far more important is all the background work the area scout did on this player by asking people at his school (not just football people) about this young man. Then there are background checks that can extremely extensive. Teams will fly players in and spend the day with them late in the draft process. They will find out a great deal about what makes each prospect tick and should get a pretty good grasp of his fundamental core values and his personality overall. Just don't think that can be grasped entirely from a brief 15-minute conversation though.