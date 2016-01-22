Cockrell: 'You are striving for greatness'

"On a weekly basis you have an opportunity to learn so much about how things are going to unfold. Guys like Robert Golden and I have been playing football our whole lives. I was playing since I was seven or eight. You know how to play the game, but you haven't played in the NFL for that long. Those guys helped us slow it down. That is why it was such a successful year. I am excited about what we can do next year."

Cockrell, who is going to take some down time before getting back in the weight room, is one player who is already looking forward to training camp, especially after not having an offseason with his teammates last year.

"More than what you do in games is how you are in the offseason," said Cockrell. "How you show up to work. How you come back ready to attack the season. I think that goes a long way as far as respect from your teammates. Going through training camp. Training camp is training camp, but I am really looking forward to it."

Another thing he is looking forward to is enjoying more of what he found to be the 'Steelers way.' He felt at home with the relationships built in the locker room, with the coaching staff, and the Rooney family, who are always on hand and there for the players.