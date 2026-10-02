CLUBONE REWARDS BLACK & GOLD GIVEAWAY POWERED BY #1 COCHRAN OFFICIAL RULES

ENTRIES ARE FREE OF CHARGE. ONE ENTRY ALLOWED PER ELIGIBLE PERSON PER CONTEST. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND UPON THE NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED BY SPONSOR PER CONTEST. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR OTHERWISE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

By participating in the ClubOne Rewards Black & Gold Giveaway Powered by #1 Cochran ("Sweepstakes"), you agree to these official rules ("Rules"), inclusive of all terms and conditions. Please read the Rules carefully before participating. You must follow the directions provided within these Rules to be eligible to receive autographed Steelers merchandise or Steelers tickets.

SPONSOR: This Sweepstakes is sponsored by Pittsburgh Steelers LLC, 100 Art Rooney Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 ("Sponsor" or "Steelers").

HOW TO ENTER: The Sweepstakes will begin on October 3, 2026 at 12:00 AM EDST and end on November 26, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST ("Promotion Period"). There shall be eight (8) contests within the Sweepstakes, each, a "Contest". Contest 1 shall run from October 3, 2026 at 12:00 AM EDST and end on October 8, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDST. Contest 2 shall run from October 9, 2026 at 12:00 AM EDST and end on October 15, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDST. Contest 3 shall run from October 16, 2026 at 12:00 AM EDST and end on October 22, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDST. Contest 4 shall run from October 23, 2026 at 12:00 AM EDST and end on October 29, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST. Contest 5 shall run from October 30, 2026 at 12:00 AM EDST and end on November 5, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST. Contest 6 shall run from November 6, 2026 at 12:00 AM EST and end on November 12, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST. Contest 7 shall run from November 13, 2026 at 12:00 AM EST and end on November 19, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST. Contest 8 shall run from November 20, 2026 at 12:00 AM EST and end on November 26, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST. To enter a Contest, you must go to https://steelers.formstack.com/forms/cochransweepstakes and provide Sponsor with certain information such as your name, home address, email address, phone number and date of birth and agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of these Rules (an "Online Entry"). Those individuals submitting a completed Online Entry (the "Entrants") will be entered into a random drawing or drawings as described in these Rules. All Entrants agree that Sponsor shall make all decisions regarding the Sweepstakes and that all such decisions shall be final and binding with respect to all matters related to the Sweepstakes and these Rules. All Entrants further agree to waive, release and discharge any right(s) to challenge any decisions made by the Sponsor, and waive any right to claim any ambiguity in the Rules or any Online Entry.

ALTERNATIVE METHOD OF ENTRY: To enter a Contest other than via an Online Entry, send a letter or post card postmarked on or before the end of the applicable Contest Promotion Period, which includes your full name, age, date of birth, mailing address, email address and phone number to: ClubOne Rewards Black & Gold Giveaway Powered by #1 Cochran, c/o Pittsburgh Steelers, 358 North Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212. By sending a mail-in entry, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of these Rules (the "Mail-In Entry", and collectively with an Online Entry, an "Entry").

Entries, regardless of the method of Entry, must be received by the end of the applicable Contest Promotion Period. Limit of ONE (1) AND ONLY ONE (1) ENTRY PER PERSON PER CONTEST. AN ENTRANT MAY NOT WIN MORE THAN ONE (1) CONTEST. Non-winning Entries will carry forward into subsequent Contest drawings. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted.

Failure to follow any instructions provided in these Rules may result in disqualification. All materials submitted become the property of Sponsor, and Entries will not be acknowledged or returned. You are responsible for your costs of entering, including online access charges, postage, etc. The time of receipt of any valid Entry shall be the time such valid Entry becomes available to Sponsor. Sponsor's computer shall be the official clock of the Sweepstakes.

By entering this Sweepstakes, an Entrant gives express permission to be contacted by Sponsor.

BY PROVIDING THE CONTACT INFORMATION AND OPTING IN, ENTRANTS CONSENT TO THE COLLECTION AND STORAGE OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED. UNLESS AND UNTIL THEY ELECT TO OPT-OUT, ENTRANTS TO THE PROMOTION MAY RECEIVE MARKETING AND OTHER PROMOTIONAL INFORMATION FROM SPONSOR, #1 COCHRAN, AND/OR THEIR AFFILIATED PARTIES AND CONTRACTORS. ELIGIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SWEEPSTAKES IS NOT, HOWEVER, DEPENDENT UPON ENTRANT'S CONSENT TO RECEIVE SUCH MARKETING AND OTHER PROMOTIONAL INFORMATION AND YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING ARE NOT AFFECTED BY SUCH CONSENT. BY PROVIDING CONTACT INFORMATION AND NOT ELECTING TO OPT OUT, ENTRANTS CONSENT TO BEING CONTACTED BY SPONSOR, #1 COCHRAN, THEIR AFFILIATED PARTIES OR PARTNERS, AND CONTRACTORS. CONTACT METHODS MAY INCLUDE MAILINGS, EMAILS AND TELEPHONE CALLS (INCLUDING THOSE GENERATED FROM AN AUTOMATED TELEPHONE DIALING SYSTEM) AT THE TELEPHONE NUMBER PROVIDED, INCLUDING ANY WIRELESS TELEPHONE NUMBER PROVIDED.

ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open only to residents of the United States of America, who live within ninety (90) miles of the City of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of Entry. For the avoidance of doubt, an entrant must live in one of the zip codes listed on Exhibit A, attached hereto and made a part hereof, in order to participate. Notwithstanding the prior sentences, this Sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law, rule or regulation. Winners will not receive any reimbursement or other cash equivalent. Officers, members, managers, shareholders, directors and employees of Sponsor Entities (defined below), members of these persons' immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and their spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. "Sponsor Entities" shall mean Sponsor, #1 Cochran, the National Football League ("NFL") and their respective parents, subsidiaries, and affiliate companies, and administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies involved with the Sweepstakes; and any other person or entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes. The NFL is not, however, an actual Sponsor of the Sweepstakes.

WINNERS: Ten (10) winners (each, a "Winner") will be chosen by random Drawing from the pool of eligible Entrants from each Contest, as determined by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion. Winning is subject to verification of eligibility. Sponsor expects to conduct the drawings on the following windows, each a "Drawing Date".

Drawing Date 1: October 9, 2026

Drawing Date 2: October 16, 2026

Drawing Date 3: October 23, 2026

Drawing Date 4: October 30, 2026

Drawing Date 5: November 6, 2026

Drawing Date 6: November 13, 2026

Drawing Date 7: November 20, 2026

Drawing Date 8: November 27, 2026

PRIZE: There will be ten (10) Prizes (each, a "Prize") awarded, one (1) Prize shall be awarded on Drawing Dates 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, and three (3) Prizes shall be awarded on Drawing Date 8. The Winners selected and the actual Prizes awarded will be determined in Sponsor's sole and absolute discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize with another item of comparable or greater value in its sole and absolute discretion.

The Drawing Date 1 Winner shall receive an authentic helmet autographed by Jaylen Warren. Total approximate retail value (" ARV ") of the Prize is $550.00.

") of the Prize is $550.00. The Drawing Date 2 Winner shall receive a replica jersey autographed by Troy Fautanu. ARV $350.00.

The Drawing Date 3 Winner shall receive an authentic helmet autographed by DK Metcalf. ARV $550.00.

The Drawing Date 4 Winner shall receive a replica jersey autographed by DeShon Elliot. ARV $350.00.

The Drawing Date 5 Winner shall receive an authentic helmet autographed by Pat Freiermuth. ARV $550.00.

The Drawing Date 6 Winner shall receive a replica jersey autographed by Payton Wilson. ARV $350.00.

The Drawing Date 7 Winner shall receive an authentic football autographed by Jalen Ramsey. ARV $550.00.

The Drawing Date 8 Winners shall each receive one (1) of the following:

Replica jersey autographed by Zach Frazier. ARV $350.00; A pair of two (2) tickets to an upcoming Steelers game. ARV $270; or A pair of two (2) tickets to an upcoming Steelers game. ARV $270.

Total ARV of the Prizes is $4,140.00.

Exact Prize details to be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor. A Winner will not receive the difference between actual value and ARV. Odds of winning a Prize depend on the number of eligible Entries received during the Promotion Period. A Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable, with no cash redemption except at Sponsor's sole and absolute discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute for a Prize (or any portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value at its sole and absolute discretion. Actual value of a Prize may vary based on the actual items awarded.

Each Winner is fully responsible for any and all applicable federal, state and local taxes (including income and withholding taxes). All costs and expenses associated with said Winner's participation in the Sweepstakes and/or acceptance of a Prize shall be the sole responsibility of the Winner, unless otherwise provided in these Rules.

NOTIFICATION: Sponsor will notify each potential Winner at the telephone number (land line or cell) and/or by email address provided in the Entry. Sponsor will make three attempts to contact a potential Winner via telephone and/or email within 24 hours from the time of the drawing in which the potential Winner was selected. If Sponsor is unable to reach a potential Winner by telephone and/or email within such 24-hour period, then said potential Winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential prize Winner's Entry will be drawn from all remaining eligible Entries at random. At the time of Sponsor's contact with a potential Winner, said potential Winner will be asked to provide his/her proof of age, and a government-issued photo ID. The notified eligible Winner shall be the only party eligible to claim the Prize.

If a Winner declines the Prize, fails to claim the Prize, is unavailable for Prize fulfillment, fails to abide by the Rules, or is ineligible, Sponsor may select an alternate Winner from all remaining eligible Entries. Sponsor is not responsible for and shall not be liable for unsuccessful efforts to notify a potential Winner.

PUBLICITY RELEASE: By submission of its Entry, an Entrant grants to Sponsor, and each of its respective designees, the right to use or publicize such Entrant's name, address (city and state of residence), voice, statements, photograph and/or other likeness (and as to the Entrant who wins, the right to use of the Prize information), for advertising, promotional, trade and/or any other purpose in any media or format now known or hereafter devised, throughout the world, in perpetuity, without limitation, and without further compensation, consideration, permission or notification, unless prohibited by law.

RELEASE/WAIVER OF LIABILITY: By participating in the Sweepstakes, submitting an Entry and/or accepting the Prize, each Entrant and/or Winner expressly agrees to (i) be bound by these Rules, including all Entry requirements, and (ii) waive, release and discharge any and all claims against the Sponsor Entities, the NFL and each of its other member clubs and affiliates and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, officers, directors, managers, members, employees, agents, licensees, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers, representatives and advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the Sweepstakes, and all of their respective officers, directors, members, managers, employees, agents and representatives (collectively, "Released Parties") for any injury, damage or loss that may occur, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, arising out of or in any way connected to the Sweepstakes, these Rules, Entrant's Entry, negligence of any of the Released Parties, any travel or activity related to the receipt or use of the Prize (or any portion thereof), or the acceptance, participation, use or misuse of the Prize (or any portion thereof).

PRIVACY POLICY: Information collected in connection with this Sweepstakes will be used in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy (http://www.steelers.com/legal/privacy-policy/) and these Rules. In the event of any discrepancy between Sponsor's Privacy Policy and these Rules, Sponsor's Privacy Policy shall control and govern.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: Released Parties are not responsible for late, incomplete, illegible, inaccurate, undelivered, or garbled Entries, interrupted or unavailable network or other connections; misdirected, blocked, or delayed notifications; printing, typographical or other errors appearing within these Rules, in any Sweepstakes-related advertisements or other materials; or any other errors, problems or difficulties of any kind relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of Entries, or the announcement of the Prize or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to participants or to any other person's computer, phone, tablet or other electronic device related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes. Released Parties (i) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning a Prize (or any portion thereof), and (ii) disclaim any implied or express warranties. Sponsor's failure to enforce any term of these Rules shall not constitute a waiver of any such term. All disputes will be resolved under the internal substantive laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, without regard to its conflicts of laws principles, and the laws of the United States. SPONSOR AND YOU EACH AGREE THAT ANY DISPUTE, CLAIM, OR CAUSE OF ACTION IN ANY WAY RELATED OR INCIDENTAL TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR THESE RULES AND ANY PRIZE, TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED THEREWITH, SHALL BE RESOLVED BY MANDATORY, CONFIDENTIAL, FINAL, AND BINDING ARBITRATION IN PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA. SPONSOR AND YOU EACH ALSO AGREE THAT ALL SUCH DISPUTES SHALL BE ARBITRATED ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS, AND THAT THEY ARE WAIVING THEIR RIGHT TO A COURT OR JURY TRIAL AND ANY RIGHT TO LITIGATE OR ARBITRATE ANY CLAIM AS A CLASS ACTION, REPRESENTATIVE ACTION, OR CLASS ARBITRATION. IF YOU DO NOT CONSENT TO THIS CLAUSE, YOU MAY NOT ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. THIS CLAUSE IS GOVERNED BY THE FEDERAL ARBITRATION ACT

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY INDIVIDUAL, WHETHER OR NOT AN ENTRANT, TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE ASSOCIATED WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR AND/OR ITS AGENTS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE AND SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES) OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON OR PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY SUCH ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel or suspend the Sweepstakes (or any Contest or any portion thereof) at any time. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor may elect to identify the Winners and award the Prizes by way of random drawing from among all non-suspect, eligible Entries received up to the time of such cancellation. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor further reserves the right to revoke a Prize or remove an Entrant or Prize Winner, at any time, if the Entrant or Prize Winner acts in a manner that is, in Sponsor's sole discretion, offensive, harassing, threatening, repugnant, or violent at any time in connection with the Sweepstakes or Prize.