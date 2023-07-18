PITTSBURGH STEELERS 2023 Home Opener Trip Sweepstakes Rules

PITTSBURGH STEELERS 2023 HOME OPENER TRIP SWEEPSTAKES
PRESENTED BY BREEO, BUD LIGHT, GIANT EAGLE AND UPMC
OFFICIAL RULES
ENTRIES ARE FREE OF CHARGE. ONE ENTRY ALLOWED PER ELIGIBLE PERSON. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND UPON THE NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED BY ADMINISTRATOR. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR OTHERWISE RESTRICTED BY LAW.
By participating in the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Home Opener Trip Sweepstakes Presented by UPMC and Bud Light ("Sweepstakes"), you agree to these official rules ("Rules"), inclusive of all terms and conditions. Please read the Rules carefully before participating. You must follow the directions provided within these Rules to be eligible to receive a trip to the Pittsburgh Steelers' regular season home opener against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10, 2023, all as more fully explained below.
SPONSORS: This Sweepstakes is sponsored by Breeo, 5002 Lincoln Highway, Kinzers, PA 17535 ("Breeo"); Bud Light, One Busch Place, St. Louis, MO 63118 ("Bud Light"); Giant Eagle, 101 Kappa Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 ("Giant Eagle"); and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, 200 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 ("UPMC") (Breeo, Bud Light, Giant Eagle and UPMC hereinafter being collectively referred to as the "Sponsors").
ADMINISTRATOR: This Sweepstakes is administered by Pittsburgh Steelers LLC, 100 Art Rooney Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 ("Steelers" or "Administrator").
HOW TO ENTER: The Sweepstakes will begin on August 21, 2023, at 12:01 AM EST and end on August 31, 2023, at 11:59 AM EST ("Promotion Period"). To enter the Sweepstakes, you must go to __, and complete the online entry form, including providing your contact information (the "Online Entry"). Those eligible individuals submitting a completed Online Entry (the "Entrants") agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of these Rules, and will be entered into a random prize drawing to be held by Administrator on or about September 1, 2023 (the "Drawing").
ALTERNATIVE METHOD OF ENTRY: Send a letter or postcard, postmarked by August 31, 2023, which includes your full name, age, mailing address, email address and phone number to: Steelers Nation Unite, 358 North Shore Drive, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. By completing and sending the mail-in entry, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of these Rules (the "Mail-In Entry", and collectively with an Online Entry, an "Entry").
Entries, regardless of the method of Entry, must be received or postmarked by the end of the Promotion Period. Limit of ONE (1), AND ONLY ONE (1), ENTRY PER PERSON. Multiple entries received from any person beyond this limit may void all such additional entries. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted.
Failure to follow any instructions provided in these Rules may result in disqualification. All materials submitted become the property of Sponsors and/or Administrator, and Entries will not be acknowledged or returned. You are responsible for your costs of entering, including online access charges, etc. The time of receipt of any valid Entry shall be the time such valid Entry becomes available to Administrator. Administrator's computer shall be the official clock of the Sweepstakes. By entering the Sweepstakes, an Entrant gives express permission to be contacted by Sponsors and Administrator.
BY PROVIDING CONTACT INFORMATION, ENTRANTS CONSENT TO THE COLLECTION AND STORAGE OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED. UNLESS AND UNTIL THEY ELECT TO OPT OUT, ENTRANTS TO THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY RECEIVE MARKETING AND OTHER PROMOTIONAL INFORMATION FROM SPONSORS, ADMINISTRATOR AND/OR THEIR AFFILIATED PARTIES AND CONTRACTORS. ELIGIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SWEEPSTAKES IS NOT, HOWEVER, DEPENDENT UPON ENTRANT'S CONSENT TO RECEIVE SUCH MARKETING AND OTHER PROMOTIONAL INFORMATION AND YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING ARE NOT AFFECTED BY SUCH CONSENT. BY PROVIDING CONTACT INFORMATION AND NOT ELECTING TO OPT OUT, ENTRANTS CONSENT TO BEING CONTACTED BY SPONSORS, ADMINISTRATOR AND THEIR AFFILIATED PARTIES AND CONTRACTORS. CONTACT METHODS MAY INCLUDE MAILINGS, EMAILS, TEXTS AND TELEPHONE CALLS (INCLUDING THOSE GENERATED FROM AN AUTOMATED TELEPHONE DIALING SYSTEM) AT THE TELEPHONE NUMBER PROVIDED, INCLUDING ANY WIRELESS TELEPHONE NUMBER PROVIDED.
ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States of America, legal residents of the District of Columbia, and legal residents of Mexico who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older as well as legally authorized to enter the United States at the time of entry. Notwithstanding the prior sentence, this Sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law, rule or regulation. Officers, directors, members, managers, and employees of Sponsor Entities (as defined below), members of these persons' immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and their spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. "Sponsor Entities" shall mean Breeo, Bud Light, Giant Eagle, UPMC, Steelers, the National Football League ("NFL"), all NFL member teams, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, and affiliate companies, administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies involved with the Sweepstakes, and any other person or entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes. The Steelers and the NFL are not, however, actual sponsors of the Sweepstakes.
WINNER: One (1) winner (the "Winner") will be chosen by Drawing on or about September 1, 2023 at random from the pool of Entrants who have completed the required steps as of the end of the Promotion Period. Winning is subject to verification of eligibility.
PRIZE: There will be only one (1) prize (the "Prize") awarded. The Prize Winner will receive a travel package for the Winner and one (1) guest to attend the Pittsburgh Steelers' regular season home opener ("Home Opener") against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The Prize package includes: (i) round trip, coach-class air transportation for two (2) from a major airport near Winner's home (determined by Administrator in its sole discretion) to Pittsburgh, PA (up to a maximum airfare of $1,200, in total for up to two (2) people); (ii) two (2) nights' accommodations (one room, double occupancy) at a hotel determined by Administrator in its sole discretion; and (iii) two (2) game tickets to the Home Opener. Total approximate retail value ("ARV") of the entire Prize package is $3,000.
Winner and any companion must travel on the dates surrounding September 10, 2023, (determined by Administrator in its sole discretion) or the Prize will be forfeited. Trip must be booked through Administrator at least seven (7) days prior to departure. The Prize Winner and any companion are responsible for complying with and adhering to any travel rules or restrictions, including, but not limited to, any visa and/or passport requirements as well as those related to COVID-19.
The trip is subject to availability and blackout dates. Travel must be round trip. Administrator will determine airline and flight itinerary in its sole discretion. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of a cancellation or delay of any flight. Travel and accommodations are subject to availability. Travel is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in these Rules, and those set forth by Administrator's airline carrier of choice as detailed in the passenger ticket contract. All expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly stated in the package description above, including but not limited to, additional ground transportation, meals, incidentals, passenger tariffs or duties, airline fees, surcharges, airport fees, service charges or facility charges, personal charges at lodging, security fees, taxes or other expenses are the sole responsibility of the Winner. The Winner's travel companion must be eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the date of departure, unless the travel companion is the child of the Winner or a sibling of Winner with the appropriate parental permissions and releases and must travel on the same itinerary and at the same time as the Winner. Travel companion (or his/her parent or legal guardian, if applicable) must execute liability/publicity releases prior to issuance of travel documents. Travel restrictions, conditions and limitations may apply. If, in the judgment of Administrator, air travel is not required due to Winner's proximity to Prize event's location in Pittsburgh, PA, ground transportation to and from the Winner's home to the hotel site in Pittsburgh, PA will be substituted for round trip air travel at Administrator's sole discretion. Such ground transportation will include one (1) trip to Pittsburgh, PA and one (1) return trip to Winner's home (i.e., daily round trip transportation will NOT be provided). Should Winner elect to provide his/her own transportation to the Home Opener instead of accepting transportation by Administrator, or should Winner elect not to stay in the hotel arranged for by Administrator, Winner will not receive any reimbursement or other cash equivalent for the cost of such transportation or hotel. Administrator will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates. Sponsors and Administrator are not responsible if the Home Opener is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason, in which event that portion of the Prize is forfeited in its entirety and no substitution will be provided except as in Administrator's sole discretion. Administrator reserves the right to substitute for the Prize (or any portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value at its sole and absolute discretion.
NO TRANSFER OR ASSIGNMENT OF THE PRIZE: Exact Prize details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Administrator. The Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable, with no cash redemption except at Administrator's sole and absolute discretion. The Winner will not receive the difference between actual value and ARV, if any. Odds of winning the Prize depends upon the number of eligible Entries received during the Promotion Period. The Winner is fully responsible for any and all applicable federal, state and local taxes (including income and withholding taxes). All costs and expenses associated with the Winner's participation in the Sweepstakes and/or acceptance of the Prize shall be the sole responsibility of the Winner unless otherwise provided in these Rules.
NOTIFICATION: Administrator will notify the potential Winner at the telephone number (land line or cell) and/or by the email address provided in the Entry. Administrator will make three (3) attempts to contact a potential Winner via telephone and/or email within 24 hours from the time of the Drawing in which the potential Winner was selected. If Administrator is unable to reach a potential Winner by telephone and/or email within such 24-hour period, then that potential Winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential prize Winner's entry will be drawn from all remaining eligible Entries at random. At the time of Administrator's contact with the potential Winner, the potential Winner will be asked to provide his/her proof of age, and a government-issued photo ID. The notified eligible Winner shall be the only party eligible to claim the Prize.
If the Winner declines the Prize, fails to claim the Prize, is unavailable for prize fulfillment, fails to abide by the Rules, or is ineligible, Administrator may select an alternate Winner from all remaining eligible Entries. Sponsors and Administrator are not responsible and shall not be liable for unsuccessful efforts to notify a potential Winner.
PUBLICITY RELEASE: By submission of his or her Entry, an Entrant grants to Sponsors, Administrator and each of their designees, the right to use or publicize such Entrant's name, address (city and state of residence), voice, statements, photograph and/or other likeness (and as to the Entrant who wins, the right to use of the Prize information), for advertising, promotional, trade and/or any other purpose in any media or format now known or hereafter devised, throughout the world, in perpetuity, without limitation, and without further compensation, consideration, permission or notification, unless prohibited by law.
RELEASE/WAIVER OF LIABILITY: By participating in the Sweepstakes and submitting an Entry, each Entrant agrees to (i) be bound by these Rules, including all Entry requirements, and (ii) waive any and all claims against the Sponsor Entities, and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, officers, directors, employees, agents, licensees, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers, representatives and advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the Sweepstakes, and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives (collectively, "Released Parties"), for any injury, damage or loss that may occur, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from the participation in the Sweepstakes or from the receipt or use of the Prize (or any portion thereof) or any travel or activity related to the receipt or use of the Prize (or any portion thereof).
PRIVACY POLICY: Information collected in connection with this Sweepstakes will be used in accordance with Administrator’s Privacy Policy and these Rules. In the event of any discrepancy between Administrator's Privacy Policy and these Rules, Administrator's Privacy Policy shall control and govern.
GENERAL CONDITIONS: Released Parties are not responsible for late, incomplete, illegible, inaccurate, undelivered, or garbled entries, interrupted or unavailable network or other connections; misdirected, blocked, or delayed notifications; printing, typographical or other errors appearing within these Rules, in any Sweepstakes-related advertisements or other materials; or any other errors, problems or difficulties of any kind relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of Entries, or the announcement of the Prize or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to participants or to any other person's computer or other electronic devices related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes. Released Parties (i) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning the Prize (or any portion thereof), and (ii) disclaim any implied warranty. Sponsors' and/or Administrator's failure to enforce any term of these Rules shall not constitute a waiver of any such term. All disputes will be resolved under the internal substantive laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, without regard to its conflicts of laws principles, and the laws of the United States. All disputes arising out of or with respect to this Sweepstakes or these Rules shall be heard exclusively in the courts, state and federal, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.
CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY INDIVIDUAL, WHETHER OR NOT AN ENTRANT, TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE ASSOCIATED WITH THIS SWEEPSTAKES OR UNDERMINE THE CONTENT OR LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN
ATTEMPT BE MADE, ADMINISTRATOR WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH ENTRANT, AND ADMINISTRATOR AND/OR ITS AGENTS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY PERSON OR PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
Administrator reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel or suspend the Sweepstakes (or any portion thereof) at any time. In the event of cancellation, Administrator may elect to identify the Winner and award the Prize by way of random drawing from among all non-suspect, eligible Entries received up to the time of such cancellation. Administrator reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes. Administrator further reserves the right to revoke the Prize or remove an Entrant or Prize Winner, at any time, if the Entrant or Prize Winner acts in a manner that is, in Administrator's sole discretion, offensive, harassing, threatening, repugnant, or violent at any time in connection with the Sweepstakes or Prize.
WINNER'S NAME/OFFICIAL RULES REQUEST: To obtain the name of the Winner or a copy of these Official Rules, mail a request and a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Home Opener Trip Sweepstakes, 358 North Shore Drive, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212. The Winner's name/Official Rules requests must be received by March 31, 2024.
ABBREVIATED RULES: Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Home Opener Trip Sweepstakes Presented by Breeo, Bud Light, Giant Eagle and UPMC begins 8/21/23 and ends 8/31/23. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States of America, legal residents of the District of Columbia, and legal residents of Mexico who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older as well as legally authorized to enter the United States at the time of entry. Odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received. One prize will be awarded. Approximate retail value of the prize package is $3,000. Sweepstakes sponsors are Breeo, Bud Light, Giant Eagle and UPMC. Sweepstakes administrator is Pittsburgh Steelers LLC. No purchase necessary to enter. For complete rules, go to https://www.steelers.com/legal/2023-home-opener-trip-sweepstakes-rules.