PITTSBURGH STEELERS 2023 Home Opener Trip Sweepstakes Rules

If the Winner declines the Prize, fails to claim the Prize, is unavailable for prize fulfillment, fails to abide by the Rules, or is ineligible, Administrator may select an alternate Winner from all remaining eligible Entries. Sponsors and Administrator are not responsible and shall not be liable for unsuccessful efforts to notify a potential Winner.

PUBLICITY RELEASE: By submission of his or her Entry, an Entrant grants to Sponsors, Administrator and each of their designees, the right to use or publicize such Entrant's name, address (city and state of residence), voice, statements, photograph and/or other likeness (and as to the Entrant who wins, the right to use of the Prize information), for advertising, promotional, trade and/or any other purpose in any media or format now known or hereafter devised, throughout the world, in perpetuity, without limitation, and without further compensation, consideration, permission or notification, unless prohibited by law.

RELEASE/WAIVER OF LIABILITY: By participating in the Sweepstakes and submitting an Entry, each Entrant agrees to (i) be bound by these Rules, including all Entry requirements, and (ii) waive any and all claims against the Sponsor Entities, and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, officers, directors, employees, agents, licensees, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers, representatives and advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the Sweepstakes, and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives (collectively, "Released Parties"), for any injury, damage or loss that may occur, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from the participation in the Sweepstakes or from the receipt or use of the Prize (or any portion thereof) or any travel or activity related to the receipt or use of the Prize (or any portion thereof).

PRIVACY POLICY: Information collected in connection with this Sweepstakes will be used in accordance with Administrator’s Privacy Policy and these Rules. In the event of any discrepancy between Administrator's Privacy Policy and these Rules, Administrator's Privacy Policy shall control and govern.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: Released Parties are not responsible for late, incomplete, illegible, inaccurate, undelivered, or garbled entries, interrupted or unavailable network or other connections; misdirected, blocked, or delayed notifications; printing, typographical or other errors appearing within these Rules, in any Sweepstakes-related advertisements or other materials; or any other errors, problems or difficulties of any kind relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of Entries, or the announcement of the Prize or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to participants or to any other person's computer or other electronic devices related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes. Released Parties (i) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning the Prize (or any portion thereof), and (ii) disclaim any implied warranty. Sponsors' and/or Administrator's failure to enforce any term of these Rules shall not constitute a waiver of any such term. All disputes will be resolved under the internal substantive laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, without regard to its conflicts of laws principles, and the laws of the United States. All disputes arising out of or with respect to this Sweepstakes or these Rules shall be heard exclusively in the courts, state and federal, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY INDIVIDUAL, WHETHER OR NOT AN ENTRANT, TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE ASSOCIATED WITH THIS SWEEPSTAKES OR UNDERMINE THE CONTENT OR LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN

ATTEMPT BE MADE, ADMINISTRATOR WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH ENTRANT, AND ADMINISTRATOR AND/OR ITS AGENTS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY PERSON OR PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Administrator reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel or suspend the Sweepstakes (or any portion thereof) at any time. In the event of cancellation, Administrator may elect to identify the Winner and award the Prize by way of random drawing from among all non-suspect, eligible Entries received up to the time of such cancellation. Administrator reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes. Administrator further reserves the right to revoke the Prize or remove an Entrant or Prize Winner, at any time, if the Entrant or Prize Winner acts in a manner that is, in Administrator's sole discretion, offensive, harassing, threatening, repugnant, or violent at any time in connection with the Sweepstakes or Prize.

WINNER'S NAME/OFFICIAL RULES REQUEST: To obtain the name of the Winner or a copy of these Official Rules, mail a request and a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Home Opener Trip Sweepstakes, 358 North Shore Drive, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212. The Winner's name/Official Rules requests must be received by March 31, 2024.