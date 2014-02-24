Clowney shows his speed

Defensive linemen are getting their turn at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday and are looking impressive.

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney put on a show with an unofficial time of 4.47 in the 40-yard dash. When the official results came in his time was a little higher, but just as impressive, with an official 4.53 in the 40. It was the sixth fastest 40-time for a defensive lineman in the last 10 years.