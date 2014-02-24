Clowney shows his speed

Defensive linemen are getting their turn at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday and are looking impressive.
South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney put on a show with an unofficial time of 4.47 in the 40-yard dash. When the official results came in his time was a little higher, but just as impressive, with an official 4.53 in the 40. It was the sixth fastest 40-time for a defensive lineman in the last 10 years.
Bloomsburg's Larry Webster had a 4.58, while Shepherd's Howard Jones had a 4.60 and Texas' Jackson Jeffcoat a 4.63.
Pitt's Aaron Donald ran a 4.68, as did Louisville's Marcus Smith. Rounding out the top 10 in the 40 were Virginia Tech's James Gayle (4.70), Arkansas' Chris Smith (4.71), North Carolina's Kareem Martin (4.72) and Ball State's Jonathan Newsome (4.73).