Clowney shows his speed

Feb 24, 2014 at 04:38 AM
Clowney_Blog.jpg

Defensive linemen are getting their turn at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday and are looking impressive.

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney put on a show with an unofficial time of 4.47 in the 40-yard dash. When the official results came in his time was a little higher, but just as impressive, with an official 4.53 in the 40. It was the sixth fastest 40-time for a defensive lineman in the last 10 years.

Bloomsburg's Larry Webster had a 4.58, while Shepherd's Howard Jones had a 4.60 and Texas' Jackson Jeffcoat a 4.63.

Pitt's Aaron Donald ran a 4.68, as did Louisville's Marcus Smith. Rounding out the top 10 in the 40 were Virginia Tech's James Gayle (4.70), Arkansas' Chris Smith (4.71), North Carolina's Kareem Martin (4.72) and Ball State's Jonathan Newsome (4.73).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Harvin making his mark

Pressley Harvin is the latest to break the mold when it comes to NFL punters

news

Celebrating the women of black and gold

The Steelers are celebrating the women in the organization on National Girls & Women in Sports Day

news

Six times Super

The Steelers won their sixth Super Bowl on this day in Steelers history

news

Senior Bowl: Brown showcasing his talents

Steelers DB coach serving as defensive coordinator for National team

Advertising