Clark signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark to a one-year contract.

Clark spent part of the 2022 season with the Tennessee Titans, signed after Week 3 of the season. He played in 13 games last season, starting two games, one at right tackle and one lined up as an extra tight end.

Clark began the 2022 season on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He originally joined the Eagles in 2021, playing in four games with one start at right tackle. He also spent time on the practice squad and the team's Reserve/Injured List.

Clark was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played in 64 career games, starting 18, with those starts coming at left tackle (6), right tackle (5) and right guard (5).