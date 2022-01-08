Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Ravens

This was a battle and quite possibly the most violent and physical game ever played between these two franchises, and that is saying something. This was the second ever playoff meeting between these two teams in John Harbaugh's first year as the Ravens head coach. Pittsburgh got out to an early 13-0 lead at home, but then two great defenses took over. About midway through the second half, Baltimore clawed their way back to make this a 16-14 game. In the end, Troy Polamalu intercepted Joe Flacco and returned it for a touchdown to seal a Pittsburgh Super Bowl appearance. Pittsburgh forced five fumbles in this game including three in the final 3:13 of play. The Steelers then went on to defeat Arizona in Super Bowl XLIII.