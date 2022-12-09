Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Ravens

The Steelers won the last meeting between these two foes in Week 18 of the regular season last season. Pittsburgh swept the Ravens last year as well as in 2020 and has a four-game winning streak against Baltimore. That brings this series to 32-24 in the Steelers' favor. The first year this franchise was in Baltimore was 1996. Since then, the Ravens and Steelers have met 55 times, including four postseason battles. Pittsburgh won three of the playoff games. The Steelers have won eight of the last 11, but before that, the Ravens had a four-game winning streak and had won nine of 12. The Steelers did own this series early on, winning six of the first seven matchups. Mike Tomlin is 18-15 against Baltimore and John Harbaugh is 14-17 against the Steelers.