Week 14 Injury Report (Ravens)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The only injury coming out of the Falcons game was to offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, who left the game with a shoulder injury, but returned to action. Okorafor was among those who didn't practice on Wednesday.

"That may affect him at the early portions of the week," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "He was able to come back in and finish the game. We'll see where those roads lead."

The Steelers also had some players with what Tomlin called 'bumps and bruises' impacted in practice on Wednesday.

Also not practicing were running back Najee Harris, defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi and linebacker Malik Reed. Linebacker T.J. Watt and receiver Diontae Johnson were limited.

"Guys that were carrying bumps and bruises into play who were somehow limited during the course of last week's work, but then were able to play, you just don't want to assume that that's behind them," said Tomlin. "I'm prepared for them maybe to be affected somewhere in the early portions of the week, but not as we lean in on game time. Guys like T.J. [Watt], Larry Ogunjobi, guys that kind of were partial participants at various times last week may be slowed as we come together and get this train out of the station."

For the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury in the Ravens' win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and his availability for this week against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium is unknown.

"He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week-to-week," said Ravens Coach John Harbaugh on Monday. "It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on, we'll see for this week. It's probably less likely for this week, but it's not impossible. Then after that, it will become more and more likely."

If Jackson doesn't play, it will be Tyler Huntley who will start for the Ravens, a player the Steelers are familiar with. The Steelers faced Huntley in Week 18 last season when he started for an injured Jackson, intercepting him twice in a 16-13 overtime win.

"That's a guy that had an opportunity to get an extended amount of play last year," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "When you don't have a long playing resume, and you go into an offseason, it's somewhat mystical the areas of your game that you need to work on.