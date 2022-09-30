Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Jets

This home victory propelled the Steelers to Super Bowl XLV, a game they lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. New York was the sixth seed in the playoffs. The Jets knocked off the Colts in Indianapolis by one point and then New England, the top seed, by a touchdown, in order to advance to this game. The Jets eliminated Peyton Manning and Tom Brady before finally falling to a Ben Roethlisberger-led team that had beaten the Ravens the previous week. Pittsburgh jumped all over the Jets in this game and quickly took a 24-0 lead. This game was 24-3 at the half, but New York scored on the first drive of the half. While it got interesting down the stretch, the Steelers held on to win on the back of their running game. The Jets haven't been back to the post season since.