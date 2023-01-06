Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Browns

This great series started in 1950. Pittsburgh leads this series 77-61-1 after losing in Cleveland in Week 3. The Steelers did sweep Cleveland last year. The Browns won the first eight meetings and 16 of the first 18 games these two teams played. In fact, of the first 41 games, the Browns won 32. But then the 1970s arrived and the tides drastically turned. There was a stretch from Dec., 1972 until Oct., 1983 that Pittsburgh was victorious in 18 of 22 games. Cleveland then won 10 of the next 12. During a 50-game period between Jan. 1994 to Oct. 2020, Pittsburgh had winning streaks of seven, six, 12, 4, 4 and 8 games. In those 50 games, Cleveland won just seven times and lost both playoff games. The Browns and Steelers have surprisingly only played three playoff games. Pittsburgh has won two of them. The Steelers lost the most recent matchup to finish their 2020 season. Kevin Stefanski is 3-3 against Pittsburgh, while Mike Tomlin is 24-7-1 against the Browns.