Week 18 Injury Report (Browns)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, practicing outside at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick didn't practice as well as he is dealing with an ankle injury. Fitzpatrick was injured in the third quarter against the Ravens but returned to the field on the same series and missed only three defensive snaps in the game. It was Fitzpatrick's interception with just 13 seconds remaining in the game that sealed the win for the Steelers.
"I don't know that any of us are overly concerned about the long-term prospects on that as we lean in toward play," said Coach Mike Tomlin of Fitzpatrick's injury.
Linebacker Myles Jack also didn't practice as he continues to deal with a groin injury. Jack was listed as questionable going into last week's game because of the injury and played only six defensive snaps in the game.
"Myles wasn't able to finish the game last week," said Tomlin. "We'll put him back in that same process and be optimistic about his inclusion. We'll see where the week leads us."
In addition, guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder), defensive back Tre Norwood (hamstring), defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe), defensive back Arthur Maulet (illness) and receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) didn't practice. Running back Najee Harris also didn't practice, not injury related.
Cornerback James Pierre was a full participant in practice after he left Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Pierre is currently in the concussion protocol. Pierre played only two snaps against the Ravens, one on defense and one on special teams.
Cornerback William Jackson III returned to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.
Jackson was acquired via a trade with the Washington Commanders prior to the bye weekend.
Jackson has yet to play in a game for the Steelers, but played in four games in 2022 for the Commanders prior to the trade, starting all of them.
The Steelers have a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List all season.
Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 18
Wednesday, January 4
WR Diontae Johnson (Hip) - DNP
DB Tre Norwood (Hamstring) - DNP
RB Najee Harris (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - DNP
CB Arthur Maulet (Illness) - DNP
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Ankle) - DNP
CB James Pierre (Concussion) - FP
LB Myles Jack (Groin) - DNP
OL Kevin Dotson (Shoulder) - DNP
DL Larry Ogunjobi (Toe) - DNP
Cleveland Browns Participation/Injury Report, Week 18
Wednesday, January 4
G J. Bitonio (NIR - Rest) - DNP
DE J. Clowney (NIR - Rest) - DNP
T J. Conklin (Ankle) - DNP
WR A. Cooper (NIR - Rest - Hip) - DNP
DE M. Garrett (NIR - Rest) - DNP
RB D. Johnson (Shoulder) - DNP
CB D. Ward (Shoulder) - DNP