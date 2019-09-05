Celebrating 'A Lifetime of Sundays'

The NFL's 100th season kicked off tonight with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on the field, but off the field a history of the league was on display at Heinz Field where A Lifetime of Sundays was shown to a select group.

As a part of the league's 100th season A Lifetime of Sundays is a look at the history of the game through the eyes of four iconic females, including Patricia Rooney, wife of late Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney.

Steelers President Art Rooney II introduced the movie, while Jim Rooney and Patricia Rooney lead a conversion about A Lifetime of Sundays, with the crowd involved as well.

Rooney is featured along with the Bears Virginia McCaskey, the Lions Martha Firestone Ford, and the Chiefs Norma Hunt, in the documentary that gives you a look at the NFL from four very private women who shared amazing insight and perspective on the game they love so much and have seen grow into the game it is today.

"It was truly amazing to be a part of this," said Rooney. "It started out as a panel discussion with the four of us women. It was at a league meeting. It was taken so well by everyone that they wanted to turn it into a show. We are so excited to be honoring women in this, our 100th year of the league.