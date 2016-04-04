Carrying on 'The Chief's' passion

"I am almost speechless," said Citrone. "There are so many deserving people. It's amazing. I don't know what to say. I almost have tears in my eyes. I have always looked up to Mr. Rooney as an icon of Pittsburgh and the sports world. He was someone my parents and entire family had tremendous respect for. He was such a humble, genuine and amazing man. I remember being a part of Franco's (Harris) Italian Army and going to the games with my parents in an Italian Army helmet. I still remember the day when he didn't see the Immaculate Reception because he was going down to talk to the team about putting forth a great effort.

"I feel like I won this is because of the work of my family, what Cindy does, my parents, my kids, her parents. It's all of us that have done it together. It's not my award, it's the family award."

The Citrones have been generous sponsors of countless events in the Pittsburgh area and nationwide, but give a lot more…they give their heart, blood, sweat and tears.

"We grew up in blue collar families," said Citrone. "We are so blessed. We feel that is our responsibility. We have a tremendous love for Pittsburgh and the people of Pittsburgh and we have never lost that living outside of Pittsburgh.

"We want our kids to be grounded and have good solid roots and understand how important it is it give back, not just money, but efforts and time. The time Cindy spends on philanthropic activities is like a full time job and we want our kids to be a part of it."

Pittsburgh Pirates centerfielder Andrew McCutchen was also honored, receiving the Bob Prince Award.

"He has become a leader of the Pirates and a leader in the community," said Rooney. "He is somebody that people in the community look up to. He isn't afraid to be involved. He is out and about helping all of the time. He is someone you can reach out to."

The award is named after Prince, the late Pittsburgh Pirates radio announcer and honors someone who embodies his enthusiasm for Pittsburgh sports.

"It is an honor to receive an award named after a man who brought such a great passion for both the City of Pittsburgh and the Pirates," said McCutchen. "Representing the City of Pittsburgh and the Pirates is something that I am proud of both on and off the field."

In addition, Ron and Judi Owens were presented with the John McGrady Award, Ed Bouchette received the Bill Burns Award, while Gerry Kopczynski won the Nick Cardello Senior Award.