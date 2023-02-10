Campbell wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Feb 09, 2023 at 09:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell was selected as the winner of the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, presented to a player for his outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014 and named after Art Rooney Sr., the Steelers' founder.

"Art Rooney is an iconic figure in NFL history," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the time the award was introduced. "It is appropriate that we honor his legacy in this way and recognize NFL players for one of the important values that Mr. Rooney represented so well."

Each team nominated one player, and eight finalists were selected by members of the NFL Legends Community. The final vote was part of the 2022 Pro Bowl ballot voted on by players league-wide.

Campbell was announced as the winner as a part of the NFL Honors awards show in Phoenix. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to the charity of his choice. The award represents the role that sportsmanship plays in the game and that those who demonstrate integrity and honor on the field are role models for other players.

"It is gratifying that sportsmanship is the category," said Steelers President Art Rooney II when the award was first announced. "It's appropriate. I like to think of my grandfather as someone who truly was a good sport, somebody who cared about the respect and the integrity of the game. The fact it's being voted on by the players, well, the recipient can feel good about it because it's voted on by his peers."

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winners:
2022: Calais Campbell
2021: Matthew Slater
2020: Teddy Bridgewater
2019: Adrian Peterson
2018: Drew Brees
2017: Luke Kuechly
2016: Frank Gore
2015: Charles Woodson
2014: Larry Fitzgerald

Related Content

news

Fitzpatrick, Highsmith earn honors

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith were both honored by the Pro Football Writers of America

news

Fitzpatrick named First-Team AP All-Pro

The Steelers safety earned his third All-Pro honor

news

Fitzpatrick named NFLPA First-Team Players' All-Pro

The NFLPA selected its first Players' All-Pro team and Minkah Fitzpatrick is a first-team selection

news

Fitzpatrick voted Steelers MVP

Pro Bowl safety leads NFL with six interceptions

news

Pickett, Cole win team awards

Kenny Pickett won the Joe Greene Great Performance Award, while Mason Cole won 'The Chief' Award

news

Heyward wins NFL Way to Play Award

Cameron Heyward was honored for his technique when sacking Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

news

Heyward wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Cameron Heyward's performance against the Raiders earned him the honor

news

Heyward is Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Cameron Heyward has made giving back a passion of his

news

Highsmith nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The award is named after Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr. and honors a player for their on-field sportsmanship

news

Highsmith wins Player of the Week honor

Linebacker Alex Highsmith was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week

news

Fitzpatrick named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Minkah Fitzpatrick was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Bengals

Advertising