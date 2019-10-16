Bye week comes at right time

The Steelers have a long weekend to rest and heal thanks to the bye week, before heading back for a long stretch of 10 games that will be telling in how the AFC North plays out.

"Around the league, the bye weekend is a good time whenever it is," said Mike Hilton. "Early, in the middle of the season, near the end. Especially with all the injuries we have it's perfect.

"We are coming off a big win, we have some home games coming up, get some guys healed up and try to turn it around."

The Steelers go into the bye with a 2-4 record, not where they want to be by any means, but they are still right in the thick of things in the division.

"We are still alive," said Cam Heyward. "We have to rest up and get ready for this big run we are going to go on. We are still alive. I know 2-4 doesn't sound great. We can still seize our division and get after it."

The final 10 games begin with a Monday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field, followed by home games against the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams.

"Our bye week, we have to get guys rested up, guys have to be back for next week and we have to get ready for Miami," said JuJu Smith-Schuster.