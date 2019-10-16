Bye week comes at right time

The Steelers have a long weekend to rest and heal thanks to the bye week, before heading back for a long stretch of 10 games that will be telling in how the AFC North plays out.
"Around the league, the bye weekend is a good time whenever it is," said Mike Hilton. "Early, in the middle of the season, near the end. Especially with all the injuries we have it's perfect.
"We are coming off a big win, we have some home games coming up, get some guys healed up and try to turn it around."
The Steelers go into the bye with a 2-4 record, not where they want to be by any means, but they are still right in the thick of things in the division.
"We are still alive," said Cam Heyward. "We have to rest up and get ready for this big run we are going to go on. We are still alive. I know 2-4 doesn't sound great. We can still seize our division and get after it."
The final 10 games begin with a Monday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field, followed by home games against the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams.
"Our bye week, we have to get guys rested up, guys have to be back for next week and we have to get ready for Miami," said JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Coach Mike Tomlin said the bye week will allow several players who missed the Chargers game to get back in the swing of things, and it will also allow some extra time for players, like T.J. Watt, who could be limited in practice early next week, to bounce back.
"I think it's always good timing," said Watt. "The last two years I have been here the bye week always seems to come at a perfect time not only for myself, but everybody as a team.
"More than anything it's a mental break as well. We watch so much film and we are in meeting rooms and it gets redundant. For me to be able to go home to Wisconsin and see a lot of people I haven't been able to see all season long and come back with a fresh start, it's motivation for me."
He said it:
Tight ends coach James Daniel on Nick Vannett:
"For the short amount of time he has been here, he has been effective and done a good job for us."
Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner on Benny Snell:
"I think we are asking him to do things he wasn't asked to do in college. There has been a learning curve there. He has been putting the effort forward. He gets frustrated because he wants to do well. He is going to give everything he has to make it happen. He is continuing to develop. He's going to be a good football player."
David DeCastro on Benny Snell:
"I like how hard he runs. Especially those third down ones, moving downhill and getting those extra yards. That's nice for us."