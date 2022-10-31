Bye Week Blog: Accountability a must

Monday, October 31
Accountability a key: The message in the Steelers locker room on Monday afternoon was strikingly similar to what was being said Sunday following the 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Be accountable.
"As a team we have to hold ourselves accountable," said safety Terrell Edmunds. "We know we haven't been playing good football. We're 2-6. We have to figure out where we need to be and go from there.
"The effort is there. We are meeting. The coaches are putting us in the best position We just have to go out there and make plays.
"As a team I feel like we can play a better game. That is something we're going to focus on this week, focus on what we can do better as a team to play better."
Edmunds said one of those steps it to basically look in the mirror and see what each individual can do.
"We have to be honest with ourselves and figure out what we have to do," said Edmunds.
He said he doesn't see confidence waning from anyone on the team despite the record and is hoping the time during the bye week will help them figure things out.
"We are all talking to each other every day," said Edmunds. "We are all locked in, focused. We know we have to figure out what we have to do to get better and let's do it. We have a whole other half to the season."
One steady force for Edmunds and the team has been Coach Mike Tomlin. Edmunds said he hasn't gotten down on the players but does have the burning fire in him that wants to turn things around.
"He is locked in," said Edmunds. "He wants to win. He wants us to win for the team. He is a competitive guy. We are all out there trying to win. You can see his competitive juices boiling because we're 2-6. Nobody likes to lose. We have to figure out what to do."
Back to fundamentals: The message was loud and clear following the loss to the Eagles, especially on the offensive side of the ball where being fundamentally sound was hammered home.
"(Coach) Tomlin talked to us a little bit after the game," said center Mason Cole. "Fundamentally, we've got to be better everywhere, across the board.
"Just fundamentally we have to be better, especially when we get down to those tight red zone areas. We have to protect the ball. We have to do the right things. We have to be on the right guys. Those are valuable parts of the game. Those points when you get in the red zone, you need six. You can't just get field goals and win games. It's the NFL. You have to score touchdowns."
The offense was haunted by multiple pre-snap penalties, including two illegal formation penalties on the offensive line.
"I think we've seen on tape a lot of mental mistakes across our offense," said Cole. "This is the National Football League. This is our job. This is what we get paid to do. For guys to not know what they're doing on a play…it falls on them. Guys have to know what they are doing. We're given all the tools. We're given the assignments. It's our job to know where we're supposed to be and how we're supposed to do it."
Cole, who is in his fifth season in the NFL and first with the Steelers, has quickly become a leader on the offensive line and said he is always willing to do his part to help others.
"I think the biggest thing is to lead by example," said Cole. "Helping these guys see what it's like to study. I am not perfect either. None of us are perfect. We can all do a better job. This is our job. If we get paid to do a job, we should do it at the highest level. That includes studying, being prepared, line up properly, block the right people, have the right technique, and do everything we can to win."
Getting his shot: On Saturday, defensive lineman Carlos Davis was elevated from the practice squad to the game day roster because of the injury to Larry Ogunjobi.
On Sunday, he recorded his first career sack, taking down Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for an eight-yard loss.
"It was awesome," said Davis. "I loved every single minute of it. I was excited to make a play for the team.
"It didn't hit me until around 1 am. I was trying to sleep. It didn't hit me right away, making a play like that coming off p-squad. I am happy. I am excited."
Davis was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 12 games since he was drafted without any starts and has continually worked to get to this moment.
"You have to be detailed, really work and wait for your time to shine," said Davis. "I am just happy to get an opportunity whenever my time is. I just want to make plays for the Steelers and go get wins.
"(Pass rush) is an area of my game I feel confident in. I spent a lot of time in it in the offseason working here with Coach (Karl) Dunbar. It's something I have been able to excel in in my game."
