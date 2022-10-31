Bye Week Blog: Accountability a must

Back to fundamentals: The message was loud and clear following the loss to the Eagles, especially on the offensive side of the ball where being fundamentally sound was hammered home.

"(Coach) Tomlin talked to us a little bit after the game," said center Mason Cole. "Fundamentally, we've got to be better everywhere, across the board.

"Just fundamentally we have to be better, especially when we get down to those tight red zone areas. We have to protect the ball. We have to do the right things. We have to be on the right guys. Those are valuable parts of the game. Those points when you get in the red zone, you need six. You can't just get field goals and win games. It's the NFL. You have to score touchdowns."

The offense was haunted by multiple pre-snap penalties, including two illegal formation penalties on the offensive line.

"I think we've seen on tape a lot of mental mistakes across our offense," said Cole. "This is the National Football League. This is our job. This is what we get paid to do. For guys to not know what they're doing on a play…it falls on them. Guys have to know what they are doing. We're given all the tools. We're given the assignments. It's our job to know where we're supposed to be and how we're supposed to do it."

Cole, who is in his fifth season in the NFL and first with the Steelers, has quickly become a leader on the offensive line and said he is always willing to do his part to help others.