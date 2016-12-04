By the Numbers: One more makes Steelers history

The next time Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown connect for a touchdown, Steelers history will be made. Their touchdown against the Giants tied the pair with Terry Bradshaw and Lynn Swann (49) for the most touchdowns by a QB-WR tandem in Steelers franchise history.

2

The first points of the game came in an unexpected turn of events. On a Giants'3rd and 14 from their own 5-yard line, Giants Ereck Flowers was flagged for holding in the end zone, which resulted in a safety.

182

Le'Veon Bell had a big day on the gridiron. Not only did Bell rush for over 100 yards (118 to be exact), but he also contributed 64 yards in the receiving game, the second most receiving yards on the team. In total, Bell contributed 182 yards of offense.

6

Not to be outdone, Roethlisberger threw for 289 yards on 24 completions, plus two touchdowns. On the way to those stats, Roethlisberger spread the ball around to 6 different receivers.