By the Numbers: One more makes Steelers history

A deeper dive into some key numbers from the Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.
49
The next time Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown connect for a touchdown, Steelers history will be made. Their touchdown against the Giants tied the pair with Terry Bradshaw and Lynn Swann (49) for the most touchdowns by a QB-WR tandem in Steelers franchise history.
2
The first points of the game came in an unexpected turn of events. On a Giants'3rd and 14 from their own 5-yard line, Giants Ereck Flowers was flagged for holding in the end zone, which resulted in a safety.
182
Le'Veon Bell had a big day on the gridiron. Not only did Bell rush for over 100 yards (118 to be exact), but he also contributed 64 yards in the receiving game, the second most receiving yards on the team. In total, Bell contributed 182 yards of offense.
6
Not to be outdone, Roethlisberger threw for 289 yards on 24 completions, plus two touchdowns. On the way to those stats, Roethlisberger spread the ball around to 6 different receivers.
89
The Steelers leading receiver against the New York Giants was Ladarius Green, who caught several clutch passes on his way to 110 yards and one touchdown. Green's longest catch was a 37-yarder. It is the first time Green has logged a 100-yard game.
11
Roethlisberger also eclipsed the 3,000 passing yards mark for the 11th consecutive year. The last (and only) time Roethlisberger failed to pass for at least 3,000 yards was 2005 - his second season in the league.
7
Ladies and gentlemen, we have a three-way tie for most Steelers tackles. Artie Burns, Sean Davis and Ryan Shazier each finished with 7 total tackles. Burns and Davis each logged a tackle for loss.
2
One more stat involving Davis and Timmons. Each recorded one pass defensed and an interception, bringing the team's INT total to 2.
2
Last one with the #2 (Promise!). The Steelers defense also finished with two sacks, courtesy of William Gay (who extended his franchise record for most sacks to 79.5) and Ricardo Mathews (who recorded his first sack as a Steeler).
4/4
So what if he's been in a Steelers uniform for 24 hours? Randy Bullock, who was signed on Saturday, went 3-for-3 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points (He's No. 2 in your game program).