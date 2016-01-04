By the Numbers: Jaw-dropping stats

On top of that, the Steelers defense snatched 17 total interceptions in 2015, the most by the Steelers in a season since 2010 (21).

7

Not to mention the seven red zone takeaways in 2015 (6 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery). It is the most by a Steelers defense since 2005 (7)

69

Moving on to the other 7, Ben Roethlisberger finished Week 17 24-of-36 for 349 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. His passer rating was 102.7. Roethlisberger has now registered a passer rating over 100.0 69 times in his career as a starter. The Steelers are 62-7 in those games.

5

With his fifth completion, Roethlisberger reached 300 in 2015. It is his fourth straight season with 300 completions, a franchise record. He now has five 300-completion seasons in his NFL career. Big Ben also logged 21 touchdown passes in 2015, extending his consecutive seasons with at least 20 scoring throws to five - also a franchise record.

11 & 14

And now for some NFL history marks. Ben Roethlisberger became just the 11th quarterback in NFL history with 45 300-yard passing games, and the 14th player in NFL history to reach 270 career touchdown passes.