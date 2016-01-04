By the Numbers: Jaw-dropping stats

A deep dive into the numbers from the Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns.
10
The Pitsburgh Steelers are playoff bound for the tenth time since 2000, and this year marks the second consecutive postseason berth. Head coach Mike Tomlin has guided the Steelers to a playoff berth for the sixth time in his nine years as the team's head coach.
.900
January regular-season games have been good to the Steelers, with the team holding a record of 9-1 in regular-season games in the month of January - a .900 win percentage which ranks first in the NFL.
8
Including Ben Roethlisberger's two-point conversion pass to running back Fitzgerald Toussaint, the 2015 Steelers finished 8-for-11 on two-point attempts, holding the top spot in the NFL for successful single-season two-point conversions.
48
It wasn't just the offense, though. The Steelers defense totaled a season-high seven sacks, bringing the 2015 regular-season sack total to 48.0, the first 40-sack season since 2010 (48.0).
9
Plus, the Steelers defense allowed just 86 total rushing yards, marking the ninth time the defense has held an opponent to under 100 rushing yards during the 2015 regular-season. The defense also held strong against the rush at the goal line, marking the tenth game of 2015 the defense did not allow a rushing touchdown. In fact, the defense only allowed six rushing touchdowns throughout the entire 2015 Regular Season.
17
Check out the highlight photos from the Week 17 game against the Browns. The Steelers defeated the Browns 28-12 on January 3rd 2016.
On top of that, the Steelers defense snatched 17 total interceptions in 2015, the most by the Steelers in a season since 2010 (21).
7
Not to mention the seven red zone takeaways in 2015 (6 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery). It is the most by a Steelers defense since 2005 (7)
69
Moving on to the other 7, Ben Roethlisberger finished Week 17 24-of-36 for 349 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. His passer rating was 102.7. Roethlisberger has now registered a passer rating over 100.0 69 times in his career as a starter. The Steelers are 62-7 in those games.
5
With his fifth completion, Roethlisberger reached 300 in 2015. It is his fourth straight season with 300 completions, a franchise record. He now has five 300-completion seasons in his NFL career. Big Ben also logged 21 touchdown passes in 2015, extending his consecutive seasons with at least 20 scoring throws to five - also a franchise record.
11 & 14
And now for some NFL history marks. Ben Roethlisberger became just the 11th quarterback in NFL history with 45 300-yard passing games, and the 14th player in NFL history to reach 270 career touchdown passes.
1
Including his 13 receptions against Cleveland, Antonio Brown caught 136 total passes in 2015. Along with 129 receptions in 2014, Brown is the first player in NFL history with back-to-back 125-catch seasons. His 136 receptions in 2015 topped his old franchise record for single-season receptions (129), set in 2014. Brown finished even with Atlanta's Julio Jones for the second-most catches by a player in a single season, behind Marvin Harrison (143; 2002). Brown is also the first wide receiver in NFL history with back-to-back 1,700-yard from scrimmage seasons.
1,834
Including his 187 receiving yards at Cleveland, Antonio Brown surpassed his own Steelers record (1,698; 2014) for single-season receiving yards with 1,834. He now ranks fourth in NFL history behind Calvin Johnson (1,964; 2012), Julio Jones (1,871; 2015), and Jerry Rice (1,848; 1995).
3
Speaking of Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown leap-frogged Rice (3,347; 1994-1995) for the third-most receiving yards by an NFL player in any two consecutive season spans in NFL history with 3,531 (2014-2015).
3
Another No. 3 - Antonio Brown is just the third player in Steelers history to record 25 100-receiving yard games, joining Hines Ward (29; 1998-2011) and John Stallworth (25; 1974-1987). Week 17 also marked the ninth time Antonio Brown logged at least 100 receiving yards, a Steelers single-season team record previously held by one Antonio Brown (8; 2014).
2
As far as 10-touchdown catch seasons go in Steelers history, it's just Hines Ward (2002-2003) and Antonio Brown (2014-2015). Brown also surpassed Ward's team record for most touchdown catches in consecutive seasons with 23. Ward's previous record was 22, set in 2002-2003.
66
Wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey hauled in a game-long and season-long pass of 66 yards.
5
With an eight-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter, Markus Wheaton increased his single-season career high for touchdown catches to 5. His previous high was 2, set in 2014.
91 x 2
DE Stephon Tuitt registered his first career multi-sack game, sacking QB Austin Davis twice in the fourth quarter. Tuitt also extended his single-season career high sack total to 6.5
60 x 2
Not to throw too much math at you, but it's worth mentioning that Heath Miller became the first tight end in team history to record back-to-back 60-catch seasons.
11
CB William Gay snatched his 11th career interception (9th in a Steelers uniform) in the fourth quarter.
4.0
With his sack of Cleveland QB Austin Davis, safety Will Allen finished the 2015 regular season with 4.0 sacks. He is the first Steelers defensive back to record 4.0 sacks in a season since Deshea Townsend recorded 4.0 sacks in 2004.
92
Steelers Nation had flashbacks to a certain Super Bowl play when linebacker William Gay intercepted QB Austin Davis in the red zone. While this INT didn't conclude in other endzone, it marked Harrison's first interception of the season and seventh of his NFL career.
1.5+
Linebacker Ryan Shazier was a very busy man against Cleveland. Hi led the Steelers defense with 10 combined tackles (7 solo, 3 assists) and 1.5 sacks. One of those sacks included a bonus - a strip-sack, which ended with fellow linebacker Arthur Moats in possession of the ball. Timmons finished the 2015 regular season with 5.0 total sacks.
56
Linebacker and 2015 NFL Draft selection Anthony Chickillo forced his first career fumble in the fourth quarter during a Steelers kickoff. Cornerback Brandon Boykin was there for the recovery.
113
Game action as the Steelers traveled to FirstEnergy Stadium to take on the Browns in Week 17.
We have a new Steelers record for points by a rookie/first year kicker in a single season. Chris Boswell now holds the top spot after converting two-of-three field goal attempts (39 and 21) and two extra points to bring his 2015 point total to 113. Boswell also holds the Steelers' No. 1 spot for most field goals made by a rookie/first-year player with 29. He successfully kicked 29-of-32 field goal attempts in 2015, a 90.6% field goal percentage. That ranks him first among Steelers rookie/first-year players and fourth all-time in Steelers history. Not bad, considering Boswell didn't join the team until October 3, 2015.
47.5%
Of his 59 punts in 2015, Jordan Berry landed 28 of them inside the opponent's 20-yard line (47.5%) - the best percent of punts inside the 20 by a Steeler in a season since the stat became officially tracked in 1976.