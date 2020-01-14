Bush earns All-Rookie Team honors

Linebacker Devin Bush was named to the Pro Football Writers of America 2019 All-Rookie Team.

Bush, the Steelers No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had an impressive first season that also earned him the Joe Greene Great Performance Award, presented to the team's top rookie.

Bush led the Steelers with 109 tackles, including 72 solo stops, was tied for the team lead with four fumble recoveries, which also ranked him in a tie for second in the NFL, was tied for third in interceptions with two, and ranked fourth with nine tackles for a loss.

Bush's 109 tackles are the most by a rookie in Steelers' history, and he is the only rookie in team history to ever record more than 100 tackles in a season. He also led all NFL rookies with his 109 tackles and 72 solo stops.

"I laid down a pretty good foundation," said Bush. "I did a lot of different things this year, blitzing wise, playing the run, covering receivers, covering tight ends, and playing different situations."