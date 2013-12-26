Brown on MVP: "It's a humbling award"

Brown took on the role of Roethlisberger's number one target this year and flourished with 101 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns.

He has had at least five receptions in 15 straight games, a team record, with a career-high 12 receptions against Minnesota. He had a career-high 196 yards receiving against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 22 at Heinz Field, the yardage tied for sixth-most in team history for a single game.

"It means everything," said Brown of winning the award. "Any time you are voted on by your peers and put in this position, you are obviously thankful. You definitely don't take it for granted. It's something I appreciate."

Brown has a streak of at least one reception in his last 55 games played, including the postseason, and hopes to extend that streak this week against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.