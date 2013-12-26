Brown on MVP: "It's a humbling award"

Wide receiver Antonio Brown flashed his trademark smile on Thursday and for a good reason as he was voted the Steelers 2013 MVP by his teammates.
"It's a humbling award," said Brown. "I want to thank my teammates, everyone in the organization. I couldn't do it without my offensive line and my quarterback, Ben (Roethlisberger)."
This is the second time Brown won the award, previously doing so in 2011 when he won it for his combined efforts in the passing and return game.
"Every time I come into this building I make the commitment to be my best and provide the team everything I can," said Brown.
Brown took on the role of Roethlisberger's number one target this year and flourished with 101 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns.
He has had at least five receptions in 15 straight games, a team record, with a career-high 12 receptions against Minnesota. He had a career-high 196 yards receiving against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 22 at Heinz Field, the yardage tied for sixth-most in team history for a single game.
"It means everything," said Brown of winning the award. "Any time you are voted on by your peers and put in this position, you are obviously thankful. You definitely don't take it for granted. It's something I appreciate."
Brown has a streak of at least one reception in his last 55 games played, including the postseason, and hopes to extend that streak this week against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.
"We have one game to go and still playoff hopes," said Brown. "I want to continue to remain positive, continue to provide the team situational plays and continue to never take anything for granted."