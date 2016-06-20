Brown never let negativity impact him

"Has a prima donna attitude and does not like to work."*

Yes, that's the same Antonio Brown who is the last one off the field every day. Who despite being a Pro Bowl receiver is maniacal about working on the Jugs machine on a daily basis during training camp and the regular season. The same Antonio Brown, who in February, March, April and now May has been preparing as if the season started tomorrow.

If you are getting a laugh out of the assessment, you aren't the only one.

Zach Azzanni, the assistant head coach/receivers coach while Brown was at Central Michigan, just had to shake his head when he read it too.

"His work ethic is pretty much second to none," said Azzanni, now the receivers coach/passing game coordinator at the University of Tennessee. "He had that certain kind of fire in his eye and fire in his belly that you can't really put your finger on, but you know something is in there.

"Mike Tomlin told me he changed the Pittsburgh Steelers with how hard he works, him and William Gay. It's them and everyone else as far as work ethic. He's the first one on the field, and he's the last one to leave. He trains on a daily basis while other guys are taking vacations.

"I think he's proven a lot people wrong. He's a self-made man and he's probably read this and he probably has this cut out sitting on a mirror. He's worked himself into one of the best players in all of the National Football League."

Brown read the full evaluation of himself recently for the first time, and said things like that have always been a motivating factor for him, but there is also so much more that drives the former sixth-round pick.