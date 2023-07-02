Fehoko brings his mana to Steelers

"The Haka is you calling upon your ancestors, the people that died. When you perform the Haka, a lot of people say, 'You don't smile enough.' You're doing the Haka because you're going to do battle, to go to war," Vili said. "To perform the Haka in the old days, the main warriors would lie all these other warriors on the ground and you walked on their back and test their weakness. Any weakness and the other warriors would club them to death. … It's really to see if you're ready to go to battle. When you perform the Haka, you stick your tongue out at the end to show that you're ready to do battle. You're coming to, I don't want to use the word kill, but that's what you're doing.

"When my boys went to college, a lot of people loved the Haka. It pumped everybody up. They asked my boys if they could teach the Haka. Of course they could teach the Haka. But the Haka is mystic. You're asking for the spirit. It's not just a dance. It means something. You feel like you're asking for the spirit to come and you're being possessed by the spirit when you ask for it. When you do the Haka, your eyes are open. People see an angry person doing. You're asking for the spirit to go to battle with you.

"That's what I taught my boys at a young age when you do the Haka. You have to ask for it. To me, I look at it this way, when I did the Haka at LSU, I give my blessing to the ground. I tell my boys, everywhere you go and do the Haka, you're laying a blessing on that ground. It's a lot of meaning to us as Polynesians. People are like, 'Do the Haka. Do the Haka.' You have to bring it with that spirit that you ask for. That's what the Haka is to us. It's not just a dance. It comes with a lot of mana, power."

And energy.

When the Steelers report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe later this month for training camp, Breiden Fehoko would love to show his new teammates the Haka. He'd like to teach them about his culture.

But performing the traditional dance comes with a great expenditure of energy. So, he'll have to pick his spot.