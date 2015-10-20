Breaking down the tape: Landry day

RED ZONE RECOVERY:** The Cardinals added to their NFL-high total of 17 red zone touchdowns the first time they penetrated the Steelers' 20-yard line on a pass from QB Carson Palmer to WR Michael Floyd on third-and-goal from the Steelers' 3.

Arizona's next three trips to the red zone resulted in a combined six points.

It was a case of the Steelers getting better in the red zone, the Steelers getting a break in the red zone and the Cardinals getting worse in the red zone.

Palmer underthrew WR John Brown in the end zone after CB Antwon Blake had slipped on first-and-10 from the Steelers' 14 in the second quarter. Had Palmer been more accurate, Aikman said, the play "would have been an easy touchdown."

And on third-and-9 from the Pittsburgh 13, CB Ross Cockrell was able to keep Floyd from finishing a catch in the back of the end zone but not before the cameras had caught Cockrell pulling Floyd's jersey out of the back of his pants.

"I'm not sure how you miss that as the official," Aikman said.

Arizona kicked a field goal.

The Cardinals tried a run on third-and-2 from the Steelers' 19 on the last play of the third quarter. A toss-right to RB David Johnson out of a bunch-right formation failed when Moats blasted through a chip-block by WR Larry Fitzgerald (who was on his way to LB Sean Spence) and then ripped through an attempted block by WR Jaron Brown and buried Johnson for a 2-yard loss. Cockrell had funneled the play inside by crashing hard into TE Jermaine Gresham, which created a pile Johnson had to avoid.

Arizona kicked another field goal.