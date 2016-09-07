Bettis on Ben, AB and much more

"The expectations should be high," said Bettis. "They have a veteran team, they are talented. The expectations definitely should be high."

Bettis broke down some of the key components for the Steelers in this exclusive interview, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and receiver Antonio Brown.

On Roethlisberger:"Ben is definitely one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. When you look at the Top 5, he has to be in that conversation. He has earned the right to be considered one of the best in the game."

On running back Le'Veon Bell:

"You have to have a one-two punch. If something goes wrong with the starter you want to have a guy who is capable and competent to carry the load. We saw that last year when Bell went down and DeAngelo came in and did a great job. You have to have that security blanket there."

On continuity on the offensive line:

"It's extremely valuable. The offensive line is the engine for the offense. As good as the offensive line goes, the offense goes. Ben will be the first to tell you if the offensive line isn't blocking well, he won't have that time to throw the pass. If Le'Veon is running the football well, it's because the offensive line is blocking well. The offensive line is critical to the success of the team. It's great to have the veteran group there and you get (Maurkice) Pouncey back and they can take it to the next level, which will be fun to see."