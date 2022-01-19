Best foot forward

Haskins, a first-round pick of Washington in 2019 and a veteran if 16 NFL starts, crossed paths with Canada before joining the Steelers prior to this season.

"Having known Canada, being able to play against Canada in college, I know he does a lot of different things with the quarterback run, quarterback on the move, and involved the RPO (run-pass option) game, as well," Haskins said. "As far as what he asks the quarterbacks to do, I feel like I got a great opportunity to do that preseason. A game like Philly, for example, to be able to move around the pocket, be able to call rollout passes, call different things, RPOs and schemes like that. I feel like what he wants the quarterback to do, he's able to adjust to who's playing. I feel like it'll be different with another guy back there."

Both potential replacements for "Big Ben" believe they've grown and will continue to grow their games.

"I think footwork definitely is important," Haskins said. "When defining footwork you can talk about foot speed, you can talk about timing, you can talk about depth of drops and different concepts. Really, it just becomes an understanding of what you're doing and how you want to do it.

"Sometimes it's really just detailing what you want to do. Having talked to 'Sully' (Sullivan) already, talking to Canada, talking to guys like Coach Gie (senior conditioning coordinator Garrett Giemont), and really just the mental minutia of playing quarterback that I never really had an opportunity to sit there and go through, being able to watch that and learn that, and even to apply that in the way that we practice, I definitely feel like my footwork has improved.

"'Sully' does a great job. He's worked with guys like Aaron Rodgers, Eli Manning, and those guys are elite quarterbacks. So that's something that we have an example of, we had that with Ben. We work really hard on that and I feel like I've definitely improved."

Added Rudolph: "Each year there's things you want to improve on whether that's footwork, mechanics, arm angle. I think that's changed a bit. I think I've improved in that manner, throwing off different platforms.