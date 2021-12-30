Ben: 'This could be it'

Dec 30, 2021 at 10:37 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Ben Roethlisberger will head into Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns knowing that this might be his last game at Heinz Field in the regular season.

There has been talk over the past month that Roethlisberger will retire after the season, and while he didn't guarantee anything, he did indicate this could be his last regular season home game.

"I don't ever speak in definites or guarantees," said Roethlisberger, who is in his 18th season. "That's just not what I've ever done or who I am. But, looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season that is. I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen.

"But in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular season, signs are pointing that way this could be it."

Roethlisberger is ranked third in the NFL for most wins in one stadium in NFL history, with 91 wins under his belt at Heinz Field. He wants nothing more than to add one on Monday night.

"I don't speak in guarantees or definites," said Roethlisberger, who is in his 18th season after being drafted in the first round in 2004. "I'll address the definite answer at some point down the road, but like I said, my focus is winning this game. If it is indeed my last regular season game there, it's going to be one of the most important games of my career. I've been so blessed to play in front of the best fans in all of sports, the best venue. What better way to have a last regular season potential game than on Monday Night Football against a division opponent.

"It's just special. I got a lot of focus on still for this year and this game and that's got to be it right now."

