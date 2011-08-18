Ben is Digest Player of Week

BEN ROETHLISBERGER
Quarterback
Yes, it was only a preseason game, but it's always good when the starting quarterback looks sharp, and Ben Roethlisberger certainly looked sharp on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at Heinz Field.
In two series, Roethlisberger completed 8-of-12 for 125 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, for a passer rating of 140.6. Roethlisberger showed very good pocket presence, and he was his typical now-you-see-me-now-you-don't when he came face-to-face with an Eagles pass rusher. And on third downs, Roethlisberger completed 5-of-5 for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were CB Donovan Warren, who led the team with six tackles and shared a sack with James Harrison; backup QBs Dennis Dixon and Byron Leftwich, who combined to complete 12-of-18 for 157 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions; SS Troy Polamalu, who had an interception and two passes defensed; SS Will Allen, who had five tackles and forced a fumble that OLB Baraka Atkins recovered; CB Keenan Lewis, who had three tackles and an interception; and FS Ryan Clark, who had two tackles and an interception.