Ben is Digest Player of Week

BEN ROETHLISBERGER

Quarterback

Yes, it was only a preseason game, but it's always good when the starting quarterback looks sharp, and Ben Roethlisberger certainly looked sharp on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at Heinz Field.

In two series, Roethlisberger completed 8-of-12 for 125 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, for a passer rating of 140.6. Roethlisberger showed very good pocket presence, and he was his typical now-you-see-me-now-you-don't when he came face-to-face with an Eagles pass rusher. And on third downs, Roethlisberger completed 5-of-5 for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.