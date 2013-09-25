Bell ready to return to field

Rookie running back Le'Veon Bell said he hasn't been told exactly what his role will be this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Wembley Stadium in London, but there is one thing he knows for sure, he will be playing.

"It's a great opportunity for me," said Bell. "I'm going to be able to play and keep moving forward and get ready for the week. I just can't wait to go out and show people what I can do."

Bell has been out since suffering a foot injury against the Washington Redskins in the preseason, but said he is 100 percent now. He doesn't know if he will be limited at all like tight end Heath Miller was in his first game back last week, but feels the work he gets this week in practice will put him where he needs to be.

"I will go out there and do what I can with the reps I get and try to help this team win," said Bell. "Last week I was a little rusty (in practice), not playing or running in cleats. I am ready to go this week, get in game shape and get ready for the game.

"I am ready to go out there. I am tired of watching. I want to be in the game, play and communicate with my teammates during the game. I am looking forward to that."

Bell said the toughest aspect about coming back from the injury was the cutting and bursting, but after the work he got in practice last week he is comfortable with his progress.

"That is what last week was for, really getting back to the mode of playing football, practicing," said Bell. "Now it's game week and I have to get ready to go and prepare like I am playing."

The Steelers ground game has gotten off to an extremely slow start, generating just 155 yards in three games, and the hope is Bell will be able to breathe some life into it.