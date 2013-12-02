Bell: "It was a bad hit, but I got lucky"

Dec 02, 2013 at 07:06 AM

Running back Le'Veon Bell said he was feeling better on Monday after getting knocked out of the Ravens game following a goal line collision that caused a concussion.

"I feel good. I felt like I started to feel better the next day," said Bell. "After the hit I was out of it a little bit, but the next day I woke up and was feeling better and have felt progressively better each day."

Bell, who said he ran some during Monday's practice, didn't remember getting hit on the play that was initially ruled a touchdown but overturned because his helmet came off during the play.

"I don't remember the exact play. I didn't remember it when it first happened," said Bell. "Once I came off the field I didn't really know I had scored. Then they told me I did; then they told me it wasn't a touchdown. I wasn't aware of what was going on at the time because I got hit. I can't really remember what happened.

"It was a bad hit, but I got lucky. I am glad nothing seriously wrong happened. It was an ugly hit and I am lucky to be okay."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

